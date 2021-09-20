Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee By Press Association September 20, 2021, 4:40 pm Jarred Gillett will take charge of his first Premier League match this weekend (John Walton/PA) Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend. The Australian, 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday. Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season. He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Watford choose former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri as their new boss Reds have what it takes to win the Premier League, says Mohamed Salah Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among the early season winners in Premier League Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal against Manchester City