Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles By Press Association September 20, 2021, 7:31 pm Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA) Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match. The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season. Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed🇦🇺 Jared Gillett will take charge of his first #PL match making him the first overseas referee to do so➡️ https://t.co/LWxow6gW0o pic.twitter.com/swJXEDF4Ci— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2021 The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country. Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years. Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League – Monday’s sporting social Watford choose former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri as their new boss Reds have what it takes to win the Premier League, says Mohamed Salah Claudio Ranieri set to take over as Watford manager