Sport / Football / English Football

Edouard Mendy missing for Chelsea’s tie with Aston Villa

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 3:13 pm
Edouard Mendy will miss out for Chelsea against Aston Villa (Niall Carson/PA)
Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegal goalkeeper is still battling a hip complaint, and will face a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic will also be a doubt as the USA forward continues to shake off an ankle issue.

Emi Buendia could return for Aston Villa’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

The record signing was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Everton after only returning from Croatia hours before, where he had been training with Emi Martinez to avoid quarantining following international duty with Argentina.

John McGinn is likely to miss out after coming off against the Toffees with concussion with Leon Bailey unlikely to be risked after a quad injury while Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Chelsea provisional squad: Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, James, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Pulisic.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Sanson, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore.

