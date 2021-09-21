Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / English Football

Manchester United defender Alex Telles warns West Ham ahead of cup tie

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:34 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 4:37 pm
Manchester United’s Alex Telles could make his first appearance of the season against West Ham on Wednesday evening (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United defender Alex Telles has promised West Ham they will face exactly the same challenge as they did in the Premier League at the weekend as the clubs prepare to lock horns once again in the Carabao Cup.

David De Gea’s injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble at the London Stadium on Sunday meant substitute Jesse Lingard’s 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 league win for the visitors.

The sides meet again at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, this time in the third round of the League Cup, and while the personnel may be slightly different, Telles has warned the Hammers their task will be no easier.

He told United’s official website: “Preparations will be the same. It’s in front of our home fans at Old Trafford, but I think the game will be very tough. It’ll be a difficult match, but we’re ready.

“After the game at West Ham, I feel we’re better prepared, and of course we want to win and play as well as we can to get through.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he will make changes with the likes of Lingard, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, as well as Telles and youngster Anthony Elanga, hoping for opportunities.

Solskjaer said: “We lost nobody on Sunday, so it’s the same squad or same pool of players to choose from.

“We know it’s early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up, so I will make a few changes.”

Telles, like striker Edinson Cavani, could return from injury with the defender having been out of action since damaging an ankle in a pre-season friendly against Derby in July.

He said: “I feel good. Things happen in football. I wasn’t very happy about that [the injury], but I took advantage of the situation by working harder.

“I feel better than before, I feel better prepared and stronger, physically and mentally. I’m much better and I’m thrilled to be back.

“Whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll give everything for Manchester United to win the lot.”

Meanwhile, United have unveiled plans for the latest phase of the refurbishment of their Carrington training headquarters, revealing they will shortly submit planning applications for two new bespoke pavilions to host additional changing facilities, offices, gyms and catering areas.

An application has already been submitted to Trafford Council for new LED floodlights, a new all-seater stand which can accommodate almost 500 people, improved access footpaths, pitchside toilets, an electricity sub-station and new fencing along the east side of the training centre.

Chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “Significant, game-changing investment will be made into our training facilities to take Carrington to the next level once again.”

