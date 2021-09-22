Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal add late gloss to routine win over battling AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 12:55 am
Arsenal scored twice late on (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal scored twice late on (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.

It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.

This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes of Lacazette, Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli and, in the main, Arteta’s fringe players did well.

Arteta insists Lacazette can play a key role for Arsenal this season despite limited opportunities and his contract expiring next summer.

The Frenchman captained the side and was the man to make the breakthrough in the 11th minute, coolly slotting home from the penalty spot after Martinelli had been felled by Nesta Guinness-Walker.

If those inside the Emirates Stadium expected the floodgates to open at that point they would have been disappointed, Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal going largely untroubled for the remainder of the first-half.

Emile Smith Rowe scores Arsenal's second
Emile Smith Rowe scores Arsenal’s second (Tim Goode/PA)

The visitors held their own without truly testing Bernd Leno, back in the Arsenal side having lost the gloves to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale.

The former Wimbledon goalkeeper was not even among the substitutes as Arteta made 10 changes, only Thomas Partey retained from the weekend win at Burnley as he continues to build up fitness ahead of the north London derby.

The Ghana midfielder came close to doubling Arsenal’s lead with a drive from the edge of the box which Tzanev pushed behind on the hour, with Partey making way shortly after.

Nuno Tavares saw a back-post header kept out by Tzanev as the hosts pushed for the goal to kill off the tie but Wimbledon were defending resolutely in numbers – repelling most balls in and around their box.

They could not set up a grandstand finish, however, Arteta throwing on Bukayo Saka for Martinelli with the England man immediately involved in the attack which saw Smith Rowe double the lead.

The result was put beyond doubt just three minutes later, Saka again involved as he worked the ball wide for Cedric Soares to cross and Nketiah to flick in with aplomb.

Ethan Chislett headed wide when he should have done better as the visitors chased a consolation before Saka arrowed a shot inches wide and drew a late save out of Tzanev as Arsenal progressed.

