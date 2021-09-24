Matt Lowton hails impact of Maxwel Cornet on Burnley squad

Burnley defender Matt Lowton believes summer signing Maxwel Cornet has already had a huge impact at the club despite a gradual introduction on the pitch.

Cornet made his first start for the Clarets in Tuesday’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Rochdale, just a few days after his debut came with a substitute appearance in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.

Though his playing time has been limited as the 24-year-old adjusts to life in English football, Lowton said the ex-Lyon wide man has already made his mark at the club.

“He’s great and you can see the impact that he’s had around the stadium,” Lowton said. “When he came on at the weekend the stadium was electric and he’s brought that air of energy with him.

“He’s always got a smile on his face when he comes in, he’s working hard, he’s trying to speak to the lads in English. He’s brought a great feel and he’s just lifted the whole place.”

Cornet has made a quick connection with the Turf Moor fans, who were no doubt excited to see what the £13million man can bring to Sean Dyche’s team after several transfer windows passed without major investment in the side.

The early signs have been promising – though he missed chances of his own, Cornet had a hand in two of Tuesday’s four goals, with his enthusiastic celebrations delighting the crowd.

“He’s been like that in training,” Lowton said. “He’s very energetic and very passionate.

“It’s refreshing, it’s good to see and it’s nice that players are coming in with that kind of passion to show that they want to help the team.

“It helps us, it lifts the boys when you’ve got someone like that around. You seem him on Tuesday night taking players on, carrying us up the field and creating chances, it’s what we need.”

Cornet could be back on the bench for Saturday’s trip to Leicester with Dyche looking to carefully manage his integration into English football.

But Lowton said Cornet had quickly settled into the squad.

“He fired a text into the group after the game at the weekend,” said Lowton.

“He was saying how much he enjoyed it and how much he’s enjoyed the first couple of weeks here. We have a great group of lads here that welcomes anyone in.

“We are all trying to help him, he speaks a little bit of English and seems a nice guy. He is trying his hardest and I am sure he is going to be great for us.”

Burnley could use a boost on the pitch as they go to the King Power Stadium having only taken one point from five Premier League games so far.

Lowton said that did not reflect their performances so far but, having been in this position before, notably last season, the 32-year-old said there was no sense of panic within the group.

“I don’t think we’ve been playing too badly but this is a results industry,” he said. “It was nice to get the win (on Tuesday) and do it in the manner we did, so hopefully we can take the positives from that into the Premier League.

“We’ve been in this position before and managed to come through it a couple of times. We’re not getting too down at the minute, the boys are upbeat.

“It would have been worse if we were not playing well, but it’s just about turning those performances into wins, and we can draw on the experience of seasons before.”