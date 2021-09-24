Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Late bloomer’ Christian Norgaard would look good in Liverpool midfield – Frank

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:27 pm
Thomas Frank believes Christian Norgaard, pictured, has the quality to fit in at a top club like Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Thomas Frank believes Christian Norgaard, pictured, has the quality to fit in at a top club like Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Thomas Frank believes Brentford’s “late bloomer” Christian Norgaard would not look out of place in Liverpool’s midfield.

Premier League new boys Brentford host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday night, in a major test of their top-flight resolve.

Midfielder Norgaard, 27, has hit the big time with Brentford, not only by reaching the Premier League but also in launching his Denmark career.

And Bees boss Frank believes the former Lyngby and Brondby star could slot quite neatly into Liverpool’s ranks.

“I think Christian is a late bloomer,” said Frank. “And I’m very, very pleased that he’s playing for Brentford.

“Because I think if you took him out and put him into Liverpool, and changed the two players, Fabinho and him, I don’t think you’d see much difference.”

Frank’s Brentford have climbed as high as ninth in the table after an impressive start to Premier League life.

But after wins over Arsenal and at Wolves, the Danish manager knows full well the scale of taking on the 2019 Champions League winners and the 2020 Premier League champions.

German manager Klopp has managed to reinvigorate Liverpool and steer the Reds out of that 30-year chasm without a league title.

Paying tribute to Klopp’s overarching role in Liverpool’s resurgence, Frank revealed what he considers central to creating a sustained impact as a manager.

“I think if you want to have success you need to have a clear strategy, be aligned and have a clear and strong culture,” said Frank.

“But if I should only pick one of them I would always pick the culture. Culture eats strategy for breakfast.

“So if your culture is unbelievably strong, which I think ours is at this moment in time, but it can also change in weeks, months, if you are not on top of everything every single day.

“And I believe strongly in our togetherness, good people, staff, players, that not only think about their role but think about and care about others. And I think that’s key.

“And you need to reinforce that in the way you lead every single day.

“I believe in hard work, as another value we have. I believe in performance every single day, and then I constantly speak about attitude, to be confident but humble.

“And I think those are the pillars we are standing on right now.”

