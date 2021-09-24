Patrick Bamford missing for Leeds in West Ham clash due to ankle injury

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and possibly five more first-team players for their home game against West Ham.

Bamford has not recovered from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the midweek penalty shootout Carabao Cup win at Fulham, while Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined.

Fellow defender Patrick Struijk serves the final game of his three-match ban and Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison (Covid) face late fitness tests.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks misses out with a groin problem.

Fredericks suffered the injury early on during the midweek cup win at Manchester United and needs a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Michail Antonio returns in attack after being rested on Wednesday along with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Said Benrahma.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Gelhardt, Drameh, McCarron, Hjelde.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Randolph.