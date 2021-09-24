Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I don’t want to come off – Adam Lewis ready to play through pain for Livingston

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:21 pm
Adam Lewis pictured after Livingston’s win over Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Adam Lewis admits his main aim at Livingston is to play as many games as possible – so he was never going to be happy about being substituted in the final minute of a first half.

But the on-loan Liverpool player has accepted manager David Martindale was trying to protect him by removing him from the Ibrox pitch on Wednesday night.

Lewis looked bemused when his number went up with seconds remaining of the opening 45 minutes, although he had been seen limping moments earlier.

The Livingston bench thought Lewis had turned his ankle during the warm-up but the issue turned out to be a blister which the 21-year-old was determined to shake off.

Assistant manager Marvin Bartley stopped Lewis going straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Jack McMillan.

But with a trip to face Hearts coming on Saturday at the end of a seven-day period which began with victory over Celtic and included a 2-0 defeat against Rangers, Lewis accepts the move was the right call.

“It was just a precaution because we have a big game on Saturday,” the versatile left-sided player said.

“I haven’t played much this season and played 90 minutes on Sunday so I think Davie was just worried in case I picked up an injury, because I have had a few this season.

“My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to come off’ because I’m not that type of person, I will play through anything really.

“But I understand where he’s coming from. I obviously spoke to him after the game and he explained it to me.”

Lewis accepts their workload this week is a “massive” ask.

“Some of the boys did 12 kilometres in both games,” he said. “It is difficult but the lads know what it takes to win games of football.

“We have had a tough week, it’s probably the three toughest games in a row we will have all season. But we have just got to get on with it and try to get the win on Saturday.”

The schedule is ideal for Lewis, who is in the third loan spell of his career following a stint in Ligue 2 with Amiens and then six months with Plymouth.

“I haven’t played many games in my career professionally so I’m going to use this opportunity to play as many games as I can and focus on my fitness as well,” said Lewis, who has made one first-team appearance for Liverpool.

“I haven’t played that much this season so staying fit is a big chance for me to show what I’ve got.

“I have learnt a lot playing against better teams. Getting games under my belt is the most important thing for me.

“Clubs want to look at players who have played 60-plus games a season so that’s a big step for me to try and get to.”

