I don’t want to come off – Adam Lewis ready to play through pain for Livingston

Adam Lewis admits his main aim at Livingston is to play as many games as possible – so he was never going to be happy about being substituted in the final minute of a first half.

But the on-loan Liverpool player has accepted manager David Martindale was trying to protect him by removing him from the Ibrox pitch on Wednesday night.

Lewis looked bemused when his number went up with seconds remaining of the opening 45 minutes, although he had been seen limping moments earlier.

The Livingston bench thought Lewis had turned his ankle during the warm-up but the issue turned out to be a blister which the 21-year-old was determined to shake off.

Assistant manager Marvin Bartley stopped Lewis going straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Jack McMillan.

But with a trip to face Hearts coming on Saturday at the end of a seven-day period which began with victory over Celtic and included a 2-0 defeat against Rangers, Lewis accepts the move was the right call.

“It was just a precaution because we have a big game on Saturday,” the versatile left-sided player said.

“I haven’t played much this season and played 90 minutes on Sunday so I think Davie was just worried in case I picked up an injury, because I have had a few this season.

“My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to come off’ because I’m not that type of person, I will play through anything really.

“But I understand where he’s coming from. I obviously spoke to him after the game and he explained it to me.”

Lewis accepts their workload this week is a “massive” ask.

“Some of the boys did 12 kilometres in both games,” he said. “It is difficult but the lads know what it takes to win games of football.

“We have had a tough week, it’s probably the three toughest games in a row we will have all season. But we have just got to get on with it and try to get the win on Saturday.”

The schedule is ideal for Lewis, who is in the third loan spell of his career following a stint in Ligue 2 with Amiens and then six months with Plymouth.

“I haven’t played many games in my career professionally so I’m going to use this opportunity to play as many games as I can and focus on my fitness as well,” said Lewis, who has made one first-team appearance for Liverpool.

“I haven’t played that much this season so staying fit is a big chance for me to show what I’ve got.

“I have learnt a lot playing against better teams. Getting games under my belt is the most important thing for me.

“Clubs want to look at players who have played 60-plus games a season so that’s a big step for me to try and get to.”