Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond the dugout ahead of Manchester City test

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:55 pm
Thomas Tuchel, right, has insisted there is no personal duel between himself and Pep Guardiola, left, when Chelsea host Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, right, has insisted there is no personal duel between himself and Pep Guardiola, left, when Chelsea host Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.

Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.

Manchester City v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Thomas Tuchel, left, and Pep Guardiola, right, after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel had lost to the ex-Barcelona boss four times on the spin – a statistic not lost on the Chelsea chief.

“Not so long ago there were a lot of voices who told me I don’t know how to beat Pep, so!” said Tuchel.

“Anyway it’s not between me and him, we don’t play a match of tennis or a match of chess tomorrow.

“It’s two teams and clubs that compete against each other on a very high level.

“If I look at it honestly, I see three 50-50 matches in the last three games, and “I’m not only talking about the situation before the match, but during the matches too.

“It could have been any outcome. Once you have 50-50 matches little details decide, small situations can give you the advantage and you need a bit of luck.

“So it felt totally 50-50, even in the review. And I expect nothing other than a 50-50 match tomorrow.

“And we want to fight hard to be the guys with the better outcome.

“We’ve done it several times now with this club, but we know what the input was, we know how much we suffered in these matches. And that’s what we expect tomorrow.”

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Mason Mount, pictured, will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mason Mount will miss out for Chelsea due to a minor knock, but Edouard Mendy will return in goal having shaken off a hip complaint.

When quizzed if his three wins over Guardiola make him, at this point, the better coach, Tuchel replied: “This question does not even exist for me.

“And because it doesn’t exist for me I cannot answer it.

“I have the highest respect for Pep, because I’m a huge admirer of the impact he had from his first day of professional coaching. The impact he had at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at Manchester City.

“This is something I hugely admire and this will never change. Look at the trophies, look at the influence.

“There is absolutely no reason why I should start to ask myself whether I’m a better coach or not.

“I do the best I can, I’m in a place right now where I’m very happy.

“I’m a better coach today than I was yesterday and that’s all that matters.

“I need experience, I’m grateful to have this amount of support at this club to cover my back and push me to my limits, and from there on we go.

“I’m very happy I have the possibility to fight to that level, for both my team and my club, and this is what matters.”

Admitting at least to a psychological boost from those three wins over City, Tuchel added: “Well, we have the positive experiences and we know how tough it feels at half-time in the dressing room and what kind of input was needed.

“You have to really work hard for it, really have to earn it, and don’t forget you need momentum and luck.

“But yes, genuine belief that you can do it is the most important thing in sport. And on this level we have the belief we can do it.

“We know what it takes to have the possibility to win. We have the feeling it does not take a miracle to win against Manchester City, but it’s absolutely necessary that we bring out the best performance.

“So this is though enough. It’s one of the biggest tests in European football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal