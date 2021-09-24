Granit Xhaka returns from ban to boost Arsenal before north London derby

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from for Sunday’s Premier League north London derby clash with Tottenham.

Granit Xhaka is available having served a three-match ban following his red card at Manchester City before the international break.

Fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is fit with Arteta likely to recall his big hitters having made 10 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Tottenham are still without Steven Bergwijn.

The Holland international has an ankle injury and boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not yet know how long he will be out for.

Lucas Moura returns after a knock but Ryan Sessegnon’s hamstring injury keeps him out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.