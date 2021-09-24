Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Mason Mount out of Manchester City clash as Edouard Mendy returns

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:50 pm
Mason Mount, pictured, will miss out for Chelsea through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mason Mount, pictured, will miss out for Chelsea through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mason Mount will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City due to a minor injury.

The England midfielder picked up a knock in Chelsea’s 4-3 Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Edouard Mendy has shaken off a hip problem to start in goal, but Christian Pulisic is still sidelined with ankle trouble.

City could have John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri back in contention as some of Pep Guardiola’s injury problems begin to subside.

The trio have returned to training this week and will be assessed on Saturday morning, but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to again miss out.

Nathan Ake missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Wycombe to attend his father’s funeral, but is expected to return against his former club.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, James, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Slicker, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, Jesus, Torres, Palmer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal