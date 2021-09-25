Jordan Ayew urges Crystal Palace to continue their good run against Brighton

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew is hopeful of creating more “great moments” when rivals Brighton visit in the Premier League on Monday.

The two clubs are separated by more than 40 miles but have been long-standing enemies since the 1970s.

Palace have held the upper hand in recent meetings, triumphing in two of the last four matches with Ayew scoring a notable winner at the Amex just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic which sparked wild scenes in the away end.

Selhurst Park will be sold out for this fixture for the first time in almost two years and the Ghana international is eager to give the Eagles supporters’ a memorable night.

“I’ve had good moments against Brighton,” Ayew said. “Over there we won 1-0 and I scored. Then when Christian (Benteke) scored the last-minute goal, so that was two great moments for Palace versus Brighton.

“It means so much for the fans. It means so much for us, for the whole club and for the whole community, so we will be ready on Monday.

“Brighton are really good and they have started really well, but we have the qualities to put them in danger and to win the game.”

After a summer of change at Selhurst Park where Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson, seven first-teamers were signed and several experienced players departed, Ayew is now considered an elder statesman in SE25.

He first moved to Palace on loan in 2018 – before the switch was made permanent a year later – and recently made his 100th appearance for the club but has not needed to give too much advice to the younger members of the group.

“I know I am not one of the old guys but I am one of the most experienced players here in terms of games and appearances,” the 30-year-old told Premier League Productions.

“We do try to help the young ones but in football there is not really an age. It is how you perform, if you do well and how you conduct yourselves. I think everyone is conducting themselves well so there is not much to say.”

In addition to the new signings making a positive impression, Vieira also called upon various academy graduates during pre-season and they regularly train with the first team.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, 18, made his debut at Chelsea while Scott Banks scored in a friendly fixture and has appeared on the bench this season along with Reece Hannam and Rob Street.

Eagles Under-23 head coach Paddy McCarthy revealed his side are trying to play a similar style to the first team, adding: “I think we have the same principles.

“When you look at the first team now, they are a high-pressing, aggressive team on the front foot that look to control games in possession.

“It is similar to the principles we are adopting here so there is great cohesion between the first team and under-23s.

“And if lads are stepping up into that first-team group, it gives them a good understanding and idea of what to expect in and out of possession from a Crystal Palace team.”