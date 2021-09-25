Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / English Football

Mikel Arteta ready for ‘special’ first derby in front of Arsenal fans

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 3:48 pm
Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first north London derby in front of a full house on Sunday and has told his Arsenal players to reward their fans in “the most special game of the season”.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football just four months after Arteta’s appointment, he has only experienced fans at a game with Tottenham on one occasion – 2,000 Spurs fans seeing their side beat Arsenal 2-0 last season.

It is over two years since supporters were able to watch a north London derby at the Emirates Stadium but Arteta is now looking forward to the experience.

Arsenal fans at a game against Tottenham
Arsenal fans will cheer their side on against Spurs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It is the most special game of the season at home, for sure,” he said.

“It is a north London derby, and emotionally it is a different one to play and we know how much it means for our supporters as well.

“I will make sure that (the team) understand what it means: the history between the two clubs and where this rivalry comes from and what it means emotionally to all of our supporters.

“You have to play this game with a slightly different skin because there is a little bit more at stake.”

Ahead of the September international break, Tottenham sat top of the Premier League with Arsenal rooted to the bottom.

Since then, however, Arsenal have won twice while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have slipped to back-to-back defeats.

It means a two-goal win for Arsenal would see them leapfrog their neighbours and Arteta believes three wins in a row, including the midweek Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, sees his side go into the derby with momentum.

“There is a certain level of confidence when you are on a winning run that is really positive to face a big match,” he added.

“We’re all just trying to compete to win the football match. It won’t be any different from them and both teams are going to try and win regardless because they have the necessity.

“We know what it means for us, this game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal