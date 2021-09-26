Steve Bruce feels the frustration as Newcastle pay for missed chances at Watford

Steve Bruce was left to lament missed chances after Ismaila Sarr’s equaliser denied Newcastle their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Watford.

The Magpies, who went into the game with just two points, saw Sean Longstaff’s curled 20-yard strike give them a 24th-minute lead at Vicarage Road.

However, Watford levelled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd minute.

The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow – but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

Asked for his post-match thoughts, Magpies boss Bruce said: “Pretty painful, huge frustration.

“We’ve played well again, created enough chances to win three games really in the big league and there’s always that threat that they’ll score from a set piece.

“(It’s) deeply frustrating but I’ve got to take the positives again, we played well again.”

Newcastle looked on course for their first win of the season, finishing with 19 shots – five of which were on target – but were unable to add to their lead.

Despite the performance, Bruce said he will not consider that his side have turned a corner until they secure a coveted victory.

He continued: “You need to get a win to turn the corner, but I thought we’ve played well against Leeds.

“For an hour against Man U I thought we played very well, (it was the same for) large parts against Aston Villa (but) you need to get a win, that’s the only way you can turn a corner.

“But the performances themselves, and what we’re trying to do…I’ve enjoyed watching us and I’ve enjoyed watching us again today. It’s a shame we didn’t take the chances that came our way.”

The game had all the markers of a hard-fought relegation battle with Jarred Gillett awarding seven yellow cards on his maiden Premier League game in charge.

However, Watford manager Xisco Munoz wants more from his side.

He said: “The first thing is that I’m a little bit disappointed about the performance, I think our team is more ready to have a consistent game, more solid in defence, more aggressive in offence.

“I think that was not our best first half but in the second half we tried to win the game – but I need this ambition for all of the game, not just 20 minutes.”

“I think we can’t give very important chance(s) to the opponent because in the Premier League sometimes you lose like this.”