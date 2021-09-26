Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes says Leeds enrich the Premier League after late win at Elland Road

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 9:39 am
West Ham boss David Moyes labelled Leeds ‘unique’ after his side’s win at Elland Road (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes described Leeds as “a brilliant addition to the Premier League” after his side snatched a 2-1 win at Elland Road.

Michail Antonio’s last-minute winner clinched all three points for the Hammers, who hit back from a half-time deficit to climb up to seventh in the table.

Raphinha had given Leeds a 19th-minute lead and hit a post with an identical effort from the edge of the box before Jarrod Bowen’s second-half cross deflected in off Junior Firpo to haul the visitors level.

Antonio’s ice-cool finish extended Leeds’ winless league start to six matches and they slipped into the bottom three.

But Moyes said: “I really think their style is unique. There are not many teams I think in world football who play like Leeds United.

“They’re a brilliant addition to the Premier League. If I was a supporter I would be looking forward to watching them.

“I’m pleased we were able to match them because we have boys who can run as well. I was not so pleased with the first half, but I thought we got much better in the second.”

A full house at Elland Road was treated to another pulsating encounter and Moyes was delighted his side maintained their impressive start after delivering European football last season.

He added: “When you’re watching you must think this is a great game, the pitch seems huge and I think Leeds deserve more credit.

“I personally think they are a terrific passing team, but mainly they make really, really good long passes.

“They’re brave with the passes they choose to make as well. You have to stick with them, you have to run with them, you have to try not to get involved into their game.”

Defeat was hard on Leeds, whose fans are becoming increasingly anxious at a lengthy injury list and their side’s chronic inability to convert chances.

Marcelo Bielsa acknowledged the psychological impact of a third league defeat after Leeds had produced some of their best football of the season in the first half.

Bielsa said: “The succession of bad results, the absence of points, the position in the table, they are all factors that affect the morale of any team.

“But when the performance is not negative, the recovery is more probable.”

Leeds were without Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and the suspended Pascal Struijk.

Raphinha was withdrawn after aggravating a hip problem and Jack Harrison started on the bench after a recent bout of Covid.

Bielsa also revealed post-match that Adam Forshaw, who recently returned from a career-threatening hip injury, had torn a muscle in his thigh.

The Argentinian added: “Forshaw makes enormous efforts to not reinjure himself, but after two years out it takes a lot to get back into the swing of things.”

