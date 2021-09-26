Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Gabriel Jesus says Manchester City’s focus was not fixed on Chelsea

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 1:04 pm
Gabriel Jesus, pictured, insists Chelsea’s run of three wins never affected Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gabriel Jesus, pictured, insists Chelsea’s run of three wins never affected Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gabriel Jesus has insisted Manchester City’s three successive defeats to Chelsea last season did not dent the confidence of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jesus netted the only goal as City ended that string of losses to Thomas Tuchel’s men, with a commanding performance in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge.

Guardiola stopped Tuchel becoming the first manager to inflict four defeats in a row upon him, but City collectively maintained they had been otherwise motivated.

Chelsea edged out City 1-0 to claim last term’s Champions League title in Porto, but Jesus remains convinced Guardiola’s side have looked well beyond revenge en route to Saturday’s impressive win.

“We know always because we lost the FA Cup semi-final to them at home, in the Premier League and in the Champions League final, that people think we are suffering because of that, but that’s just football.

“We just came here to try to play well, play good football and win, that’s all.”

City brought Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League to a halt with a composed and controlled performance at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel shifted his formation to 3-5-2, packing the midfield in a bid to stifle City.

While the tactic worked for a compacted first half, Chelsea lacked for any creativity, leaving strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku entirely isolated.

Jesus’ dogged finish settled the contest, for City to leapfrog their London title rivals, with boss Guardiola later hailing the Brazil striker as one of his best signings for the club.

Jesus himself also revealed he feels in good form, and ready to push on for more goals and victories.

“I’m working hard so that when I get the chance I can play well and help my team-mates,” Jesus told City’s official club website.

“I’m very happy with this so far in this season for the team and for me.

“It’s important to keep going like this.”

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger insisted the Blues deserved their defeat – but not for any tactical shortcomings.

“This performance in the first half doesn’t need any explanation because we were very bad, and for me I think over the whole game we didn’t produce,” Rudiger told Chelsea’s official club website.

“At the end of the day against a team like them, you can’t do that.

“In the first half we defended well, but then they scored the goal.

“It was a deflection but they deserved it.

“Analysing and saying it was about tactics, it’s just not true.

“I think it’s just that we did not perform at our high level that we usually do, and we got punished for this. We just had a bad day at the office.”

