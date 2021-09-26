Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Kim Little brace helps Arsenal hammer Manchester City to go top of WSL table

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 9:32 pm
Arsenal’s Katie McCabe celebrates scoring (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Arsenal’s Katie McCabe celebrates scoring (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League.

Vivianne Miedema got the ball rolling with a 10th-minute opener before Little’s fine first strike put Arsenal two goals up in their quest to overtake rivals Tottenham and claim first place, albeit on goal difference for now.

Katie McCabe powered in a third goal and Little converted a penalty for her brace at Meadow Park before Leah Williamson rubbed salt in City’s wounds with a stoppage-time header.

Earlier, reigning champions Chelsea laid down a marker with a thumping 6-1 victory over previously unbeaten Manchester United.

Fran Kirby opened the scoring inside two minutes with her 50th Super League goal, and Chelsea were three up at half-time.

Pernille Harder produced a brilliant solo run to double the lead before Sam Kerr tapped home a third.

Alessia Russo gave United hope with a deflected shot shortly after half-time but goals from Kerr, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming made this emphatically Chelsea’s day.

Having been stunned by Arsenal in their opening match, this was a performance to show that Emma Hayes’ side are firmly back on track.

Tottenham maintained their perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Reading.

They had to wait until the 85th minute to make the breakthrough, Jessica Naz grabbing the goal.

Aston Villa won by the same scoreline at Brighton, with Emily Gielnik producing a fine finish three minutes after the break.

West Ham secured their first win of the season in fine style with a 4-0 victory over Leicester.

Australian debutant Tameka Yallop opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Claudia Walker added her first goal for the club 12 minutes later.

An unfortunate own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre made it three just before half-time and Yallop netted her second late in the second half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal