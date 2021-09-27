Leeds youngster Jack Jenkins signs new three-year contract By Press Association September 27, 2021, 10:37 am Jack Jenkins is the latest Leeds youngster to sign a long-term deal with the club (Richard Sellers/PA) Leeds’ teenager Jack Jenkins has signed a new three-year contract with the club. The 19-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for the Whites in their shock FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January, has committed until 2024. Jenkins, a regular for Leeds’ Under-23 side, was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s match-day squad as an unused substitute for the final three Premier League games last season. Fellow youngsters Liam McCarron and Charlie Cresswell, who made his full league debut in Saturday’s home defeat to West Ham, have also signed new deals at the club in recent weeks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Watford choose former Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri as their new boss Marcelo Bielsa says Tyler Roberts ‘has taken a step forward’ with Leeds Marcelo Bielsa relieved after Leeds claim first league win of the season Leeds off the mark after Diego Llorente’s goal sees off Watford