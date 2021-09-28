Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 9:06 am
Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats under Nuno Espirito Santo (Nigel French/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.

Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under intense scrutiny on the back of recent poor results, including Sunday’s 3-1 north London derby loss at the Emirates Stadium.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been contacted by an increasing number of trust members and the wider fan base who are extremely concerned about the current direction of THFC,” read a statement from the fan group.

“We have asked for a meeting with the club’s executive board to discuss both the short and long-term strategic vision for the football club.

“This (potential) meeting, therefore, is an opportunity for the decision makers at THFC to explain their plans to supporters.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This explanation should include plans for this season and beyond, an explanation of how success will be measured and how the club’s DNA will be regained.”

After the dismissal of Mourinho, Ryan Mason took charge of Tottenham for the remainder of last season on a caretaker basis.

Spurs were interested in Mauricio Pochettino returning to north London but Paris St Germain were unwilling to let him go.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and former AC Milan and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso each looked set for the role before Nuno was eventually unveiled on June 30.

Harry Kane, right, is still searching for a first Premier League goal of the season following a summer of speculation about his Tottenham future (Nick Potts/PA)

His appointment coincided with prolonged speculation regarding the future of star player Harry Kane as a tumultuous period for the club continued.

England captain Kane was heavily linked with a move to champions Manchester City but remains at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 28-year-old is yet to score a Premier League goal this term and Spurs’ dip in form is compounded by some damning statistics.

They rank 20th in the Premier League for shots and chances created this term and have covered less distance than any other team.

