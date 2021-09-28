Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 4:24 pm
Harry Maguire went off injured at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire went off injured at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire is facing a “few weeks” on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old centre-back limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Maguire was conspicuous by his absence from training on Tuesday morning, as was left-back Luke Shaw after coming off with an issue of his own at the weekend.

Solskjaer says the latter could yet feature against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, but United skipper Maguire faces a spell out of action.

“Luke has been in today, so I’ll give him a chance to be involved tomorrow,” the Norwegian said. “He didn’t train with the team.

“Harry is more or less definitely out. It doesn’t look good. So, apart from that, from the bruised pride from the result, we should be ready to go.”

Pushed on Maguire’s situation, Solskjaer said: “It’s his calf. That might take a few weeks, so let’s see how quickly he recovers.

“Of course he was hoping to play against Villarreal – he missed the last game we played against them (in the Europa League final in May).

“But then again, that’s football for you and with Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) suspended we’ll have to make a few changes.”

The severity of the injuries to Maguire and Shaw will be of interest to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of naming his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo trained away from the main group on Tuesday as they continue rehabilitation from injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal