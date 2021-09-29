Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / English Football

Norwich appoint Neil Adams as assistant sporting director in shake up

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:13 pm
Former Norwich manager Neil Adams is to become the club’s assistant sporting director (Chris Radburn/PA)
Norwich have announced former manager Neil Adams will step up into the role of assistant sporting director to Stuart Webber.

Former Everton and Oldham midfielder Adams, who also played for the Canaries, had most recently been overseeing the club’s footballers who were on loan away from Carrow Road.

Adams, who guided the club’s academy team to FA Youth Cup success in 2013, had initially taken over as caretaker manager from Chris Hughton in April 2014, but was unable to keep Norwich in the Premier League.

After being appointed full-time following relegation to the Championship, Adams eventually resigned in January 2015 with the team seventh in the table, and later returned to the club on the backroom staff.

Norwich also confirmed that as part of the changes Lee Dunn will step up into the position of head of recruitment, with former midfielder Andrew Hughes appointed as the club’s new loan player manager and John Iga joining as head of data and innovation.

Adams is set to help Webber “oversee and manage all football operations and strategy across the club”.

Webber said on www.canaries.co.uk: “I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked very closely with Neil during my time with the club. He brings a wealth of experience and some great attributes to this new role.

“Neil will take on some of my responsibilities, allowing me to drive forward and progress other areas of the club.”

Webber added: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Norwich City, of which every player and staff member is extremely grateful for.”

Norwich, promoted as Championship winners last season, currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with no points after losing all six of their Premier League games so far.

