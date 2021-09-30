Jurgen Klopp ‘loves the idea’ of 61,000 fans packing Anfield as expansion begins

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot wait to see more fans crank up the atmosphere inside Anfield as the club broke ground on the project to increase capacity to more than 61,000.

With planning permission granted in June and enabling works taking place throughout the off-season, Klopp joined the ceremony on Thursday to officially mark the start of the expansion, which was also attended by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

An additional 7,000 seats are set to be incorporated into the Anfield Road Stand, which is expected to be completed in time for the 2023-24 campaign.

Work officially began on #LFC's Anfield Road Stand redevelopment project today, with a commencement ceremony that saw Jürgen Klopp put the first spade in the ground. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2021

Speaking as he placed the first spade in the ground, Klopp said: “Everything is better with fans. I can’t imagine how 61,000 supporters will feel, we love the idea.

“With the great history of this club, it’s incredible that we are building the future too.”

The building work, which involves a re-route of Anfield Road itself, will take place throughout the season while matches continue to be played.

The lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand will be retained and refurbished, with a new upper tier built above.

The expanded structure will include improved concourses and sports-bar lounge hospitality facilities (Liverpool FC Handout/PA)

The expanded structure, which will be similar in design to the Main Stand and will include improved concourses and sports-bar lounge hospitality facilities, is expected to support around 400 matchday roles in addition to the 2,200 which currently exist.

It will also feature additional pedestrian routes into Stanley Park and include “historical design references”.

Buckingham Group Contracting Limited has been appointed principal contractor. They will work closely with the Red Neighbours initiative and also employment groups in the area having entered into a commitment to offer work experience, apprenticeships, graduate placements and jobs to local people.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes told the club’s website: “Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter in our history, and one which will see us being able to bring more of our supporters into Anfield.

“I am delighted we can celebrate this significant milestone together with the many people who have contributed to this process.

“I look forward to celebrating further success with 61,000 fans when the stand is finished.”