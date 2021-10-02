Bees are buzzing after battling display against Liverpool, says Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are full of confidence after they hit back twice to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

The Bees have impressed in their maiden Premier League campaign and currently sit in ninth place with two wins and three draws from their opening six matches.

They announced their arrival in the English top-flight with a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal, which Frank ranks above the draw with Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders in terms of significance.

He said: “I still think I would go with the Arsenal game (as more important) because that was the opening game of the season and we didn’t know what would hit us and the Premier League didn’t know what would come from us. I think we proved on that day that we could do something.

Beating Arsenal was a big moment for Thomas Frank and his players (Nick Potts/PA)

“But, of course, it’s just another statement and a performance that we’ve put in where we actually went toe to toe with Liverpool in spells.

“Then when you look at the result Liverpool had with Porto it just puts it even more into perspective.”

Brentford travel across the capital to face another in-form side in David Moyes’ West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers have three wins from six in the league, and they are leading their Europa League group.

“Definitely that (the Liverpool game) was a confidence boost. But I think the most promising thing is that we’ve been very consistent in our performances,” Frank said.

“So that was the sixth performance in a row where we’ve performed well in terms of competing on and off the ball, good work ethic, pressed forward – all of that and we did it against the top of the league Liverpool.

“We need to perform again on Saturday and hopefully get something out of the game.”