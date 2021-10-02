Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football English Football

Dean Smith: Spurs have had indifferent month but are far from in crisis

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 11:20 am
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith does not “buy in” to the suggestion Tottenham are struggling under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

A poor performance from Spurs in their north London derby defeat at Arsenal last week came on the back of disappointing losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

That has seen questions asked of Nuno, who was only appointed in the summer following a lengthy search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Things started well for the former Wolves boss as Tottenham topped the Premier League heading into the September international break but go into this weekend in the bottom half of the table.

Villa’s win at Manchester United last weekend has them above Spurs ahead of their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – but Smith will not be taking the hosts lightly.

“It always makes me smile that a manager can be nominated for manager of the month one month and then a month later everybody is talking that they are in crisis – and they’re certainly far from that,” he said.

“Yes, they have had an indifferent month but that can happen. This league is a tough league to play in and they won their first three games without conceding a goal.

“Now all of a sudden they’re struggling defensively, I don’t buy into any of that personally. They’ve got a very, very good squad of players, I’ve got an awful lot of respect for Nuno and believe he will do a good job.

“We’re certainly very respectful of the Tottenham team they have there and well prepared accordingly.”

Only Wolves and Southampton have scored fewer home goals in the early stages of the new season than Spurs and Villa won 2-1 there towards the end of last year.

Smith insists his team will travel to the capital with plenty of confidence but acknowledged Nuno’s side have the quality to turn it on.

“We hold no fear going to Tottenham but we know the dangers that they have,” he added.

“We certainly have to be at our best but we have confidence and we have a bit of belief in ourselves at the moment so it should make for a really good game.

“They’ve got Harry Kane, they’ve got Son (Heung-min), they’ve got (Lucas) Moura – so they’ve got goals, we know that.

“Our job is to make sure that we starve them of chances.

“We gave away, I think it was 28 attempts, on our goal last week against Manchester United but they were all from a low probability area of scoring so that shows me that we’re working hard as a team to restrict teams.

“We have to do that against Tottenham as well. I believe that we are a threat and we will cause problems to most teams with the calibre of offensive players we’ve got but defensively, you can see how hard Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings are working for the team as well.”

