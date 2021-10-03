Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Coady urges Wolves to continue improving following Newcastle victory

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 1:11 pm
Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Conor Coady will demand more from Wolves after Hwang Hee-chan’s brace beat Newcastle.

The England defender expects Bruno Lage’s side to keep improving following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Molineux.

Hwang’s goals earned Wolves a third win in four games and first home victory of the season.

Coady said: “It’s huge for us. We said before the game that we wanted to build on last week with a first win at home and we’ve obviously been able to do that.

“I thought the lads were really good, but there’s a lot we’ve got to learn at the end of the game.

“When we’re winning the game, we’ve got to try and manage it better, because the way we managed it, I felt like we were defending at times when we didn’t really need to defend.

“But it’s all about learning and all about getting better and that’s what we’re trying to do every game and we’d rather be doing it while we’re winning as well.”

Hwang opened the scoring after 20 minutes when he linked up with Raul Jimenez and the pair combined again for the winner just before the hour.

It cancelled out Jeff Hendrick’s first-half leveller – just 73 seconds after Francisco Trincao hit the crossbar for the hosts – and Coady is eager to see the strikers’ partnership continue.

“We’re excited and I think everybody associated with our football club is excited too. They’re two phenomenal footballers, but more importantly, they’re brilliant people as well,” he told the club’s official website.

“To see them linking up well in the games is fantastic to see and they’re a pleasure to play with, both of them.”

Second-bottom Newcastle remain winless and also lost Joe Willock to injury in the first half with the midfielder needing a scan during the international break.

“Unfortunately he took a knock to his hip, which he couldn’t carry on with,” said under-pressure boss Steve Bruce. “It looks a sore one.

“Until we have scans, we won’t know the severity of it. We’re disappointed with that as well.

“We will go to work and hopefully the internationals come back well and some of our injured players will come back.”

