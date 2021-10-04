Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reds have what it takes to win the Premier League, says Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:39 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 10:50 pm
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has had his best goalscoring start to his Liverpool career (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists the team have what it takes to reclaim the Premier League title.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side are to repeat their triumph of 2020 and take Manchester City’s crown they will need another stellar season from their Egypt international.

The 29-year-old scored an individual wonder goal against their main rivals – the seventh successive match in which he has found the net – but it was not enough to clinch victory as a late equaliser saw the game finish 2-2.

“We really wanted to win this one but we’re still in the game,” Salah wrote on social media.

“We’re going for the title and we have what it takes.”

When the title went back to Anfield for the first time in 30 years Salah scored 23 goals in 48 appearances, ironically his worst goalscoring campaign at the club.

His nine goals already is three better than his previous best after nine matches – even his maiden season when he registered an impressive 44 and set a single-season new Premier League record.

He shows no signs of slowing down after scoring 134 in 212 Liverpool appearances and that is a record defender Andy Robertson believes deserves more credit.

“He’s right up there for me. I still think he is incredibly underrated in terms of the way people speak about him,” said the Scotland captain.

“The goal is something that was out of the top, top drawer. When that goal went in, I think everybody was in shock.

“It’s just a shame it wasn’t the winning goal because it certainly deserved it.

“In a high (quality) game, with two teams full of really good players, for somebody to pop up with that it really is sensational.”

Salah has just over 20 months to remain on his existing contract and the club are keen to tie him down to an extension.

However, despite negotiations one of the main stumbling blocks appears to be wage demands with reports Salah wants upwards of £300,000-a-week – a figure which would smash the club’s pay structure.

Owners Fenway Sports Group have been reluctant to offer longer contracts to players over the age of 30 – hence Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure in the summer – but the super-fit Salah may just be the exception with his team-mate suggesting he could maintain his current form well into his 30s.

“Mo is an incredible pro, and incredible footballer and an incredible person,” Robertson, speaking to Premier League Live, added.

“Off the pitch he works so hard to keep fit and stay in the shape he is and to put everything into his game and improve.

Mohamed Salah scores from the penalty spot
Salah has been the model of consistency with 134 goals in 212 Liverpool appearances (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He is getting better and better every season but that goal was, I think, right up there with his best for Liverpool.

“For him to keep producing season after season is incredible consistency and long may that continue.”

