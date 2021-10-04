Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demarai Gray feels belief shown in him by Rafael Benitez allows him to flourish

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:44 pm
Everton forward Demarai Gray is enjoying his football again (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton forward Demarai Gray is enjoying his football again (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton forward Demarai Gray believes the freedom given to him by manager Rafael Benitez has allowed him to enjoy his football again.

The 25-year-old’s career was drifting after being sold to Bayer Leverkusen having fallen out of favour at Leicester.

Benitez brought him back to the Premier League for a bargain £1.7million after his six-month spell in the Bundesliga where he started just six of 12 matches – and was substituted at half-time in two of those – and managed the full 90 minutes just three times.

Gray has found a new lease of life at Everton, where he has already started all seven Premier League matches and scored three goals.

“That (consistency) has been my issue over of the past few years,” he told evertontv.

“I have a manager here and a team that believe in me and give me the freedom to express myself.

“I’m enjoying my football again. Everything’s clicked well here. I just want to keep working hard to maintain my level and keep improving.”

