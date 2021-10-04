Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool have ‘substantial’ evidence following alleged spitting incident

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 10:39 pm
A view of the Paisley Gateway at the Kop end before the Barclays Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool (PA)
A view of the Paisley Gateway at the Kop end before the Barclays Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool (PA)

Liverpool have collected “substantial” evidence following an alleged spitting incident in Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

The visiting team made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield.

City boss Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified.

Liverpool have gathered a number of witness statements from people seated around the dugout area and are working with City staff to collect more evidence and unredacted video footage.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Pep Guardiola was made aware of the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

The club’s official sanctions process can result in a life ban, while there is also the potential for criminal charges.

A Reds spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of a serious alleged incident near the dugout area at Anfield during the second half of Sunday’s game against Manchester City, we are conducting a full investigation, working with all relevant parties including Manchester City, to gather evidence from individuals who witnessed the incident as well as analysing all available video footage.

“The evidence collected to date is substantial and, if requested to do so, will be handed to Merseyside Police given the potential for criminal charges.

“Anfield is our home and we will ensure it is a safe, enjoyable environment for everyone attending and will not allow unacceptable isolated behaviour to impact on our club’s values and principles.”

The club’s investigation is ongoing but Merseyside Police have charged four men – one local and three from County Antrim – in relation to possession and/or throwing of pyrotechnics outside the ground.

