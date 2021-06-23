Liam Polworth targeting promotion after joining Kilmarnock

Liam Polworth intends on ensuring Kilmarnock’s stay in the Championship is a short one after expressing his desire to help the club win promotion back to the Premiership.

The former Caley Thistle midfielder will line-up against his former club next season after penning a two-year deal at Rugby Park following his departure from Motherwell.

The 26 year-old said: “I’m delighted to finally get this move over the line.

“The manager was obviously a massive draw towards the club. When he called me to come here it just felt like a good opportunity.

“I think everyone knows that Kilmarnock are a Premiership side and bouncing straight back up is the target.”

Killie boss Tommy Wright is delighted to have Polworth on board and believes the midfielder can play a key role at Rugby Park next season.

He said: “He’s a good Premiership player who I know a lot about.

“We’re trying to build a squad here that has competition for places all over the park and I think in midfield he’ll be a good attacking option.

“Liam’s a quality player with great delivery at set plays and I think with the ability he has, he can score more goals and I’ve already spoken with him about that.

“We’re still looking to add quality players because I don’t want anybody feeling that they are guaranteed a place.

“I want people in the building who are going to compete for a first team place and drive us forward to get us back to the Premiership.”