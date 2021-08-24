News / Scotland Second 77-year-old dies after scaffolding fall By Press Association August 24, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:28 pm Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal (David Cheskin/PA) A second man has died after falling from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire. A 77-year-old died at the scene after the fall from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday August 18. Another man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Police said that he died on Monday August 23. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. “A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Devoted’ family man dies a week after scaffolding collapse at church he was ‘at the heart of’ Second pensioner dies following Peterhead scaffolding collapse Tributes paid to ‘irreplaceable’ man who died after being stabbed in Birmingham Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes in Aberdeenshire