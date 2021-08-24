Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Second 77-year-old dies after scaffolding fall

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:28 pm
Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal (David Cheskin/PA)
A second man has died after falling from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire.

A 77-year-old died at the scene after the fall from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday August 18.

Another man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said that he died on Monday August 23.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

