Historic church in busy Aberdeen west end on the market

A stunning 150-year-old Aberdeen church has hit the market for offers from £355,000.

Rubislaw Church, in Queens Gardens, had its last service in November and is now looking for a buyer.

The church itself was built from sandstone in 1874, making it something of an anomaly in the Granite City.

The Church of Scotland have said the historic property could be used for a variety of other purposes.

Potential for ‘variety of other uses’

The Church of Scotland says the B-listed west end landmark could become a nursery, museum, art gallery or public library without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent.

It also has potential for a variety of other uses such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

And conversion into flats “might be possible”, if developers secure the right permission.

Its prominent position on Queens Gardens creates a busy atmosphere surrounded by a mix of residential and commercial properties.

The property comprises of the main church area, mezzanine, hall, meeting room, small kitchen area and three toilets.

The hall’s large size makes it an ideal area for hosting guests and large events.

Previously, the P&J reported that while up for sale, the church organ would be taken 400 miles south to the English city of Derby.

At the time, the church warned that the organ would deteriorate if it was left in Rubislaw Church unused and unheated.

Offers are invited and should be submitted in writing, through a Scottish solicitor, with offers to be sent via email in the first instance.

