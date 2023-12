A serious shortage of teachers is threatening secondary schools across Aberdeenshire, with all 17 in the region affected according to director of education Laurence Findlay.

'It's right that this should take up a lot of my time': Aberdeenshire director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Staff are “shocked, angry and disappointed” after learning Aberdeen University is considering the future of its modern languages provision.

Although he doubted himself during exam stress, Robert Gordon's College pupil Aiden Leigh, 17, was astonished to learn he'd achieved the country's highest mark in both Human Biology and Chemistry at Higher.

