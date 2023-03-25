How do I talk to my child about climate change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education
Education

How do I talk to my child about climate change?

It’s not just the physical consequences of climate change we need to worry about, with climate anxiety in children a growing issue. Calum Petrie reports.

Calum Petrie
A majority of children across the globe are 'very or extremely worried' about climate change, and the future they will inherit.
A majority of children across the globe are 'very or extremely worried' about climate change, and the future they will inherit.

Climate change is a problem for us all, but even more so for our kids. And it’s not just the physical consequences we need to worry about, with climate anxiety in children a growing issue.

Research conducted for the COP27 climate conference showed that 70% of British children are worried about the world they will inherit.

And in the first large-scale investigation of climate anxiety in children globally, The Lancet found that 59% of children across the world are ‘very or extremely worried’.

Climate change anxiety in children nearing crisis proportions

Three-quarters said they think the future is frightening. And over half said they felt each of the following emotions: sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty.

Almost half said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning.

Clearly then, climate anxiety in children is reaching crisis proportions.

Which leaves parents facing a dilemma. How do we talk to our children about what is arguably the defining issue of our time?

Climate anxiety now affects a majority of children worldwide, with many saying it impacts their daily life and functioning.

To find out, the Press & Journal sat down with chartered psychologist Professor Ewan Gillon, clinical director of First Psychology, which has clinics in Aberdeen and Inverness.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have young people or children coming to us with very serious worries and anxieties about the future. ‘Where’s my future?’, ‘Would I want to live in the future?’, fears around the world ending and so on.

“Those fears drive a huge level of anxiety. And the thing about anxiety is, once it’s there it goes round and round and it can be very hard to retain perspective.

“Once you’re in that state, it can be quite hard to get out of.”

Media coverage of climate change unhelpful

Prof Gillon is critical of the role of the media, and their ‘extreme’, ‘catastrophic’ portrayal of climate change.

“News tends to be couched in very dramatic terms, because extreme stories attract clicks.

“Nuance often gets lost in the drama. It can be hard when you’re in an environment and a culture where alarming ideas are thrown about.”

Chances are, we parents suffer from some climate anxiety ourselves. But as Prof Gillon points out, we are at least able to look at things with a ‘critical eye’, something children are often not able to do.

“So much media coverage around climate change is couched in very frightening terms.

“Young people and children may not be able to look at things with that critical eye that an adult would.

“One thing I do see in a lot of climate change coverage is it’s very all-or-nothing, almost catastrophic. The chaos, the carnage, the destruction.

“We need children to understand that it’s not all like that. It’s a process of change that we have to work with.

“But it’s one we can also influence in small ways. It will bring changes, but it will be a series of gradual changes.”

Media coverage needs to be more nuanced and constructive, with less ‘chaos, carnage and destruction’, thinks Prof Ewan Gillon.

‘It isn’t black and white’: Giving kids perspective at home

So how should parents discuss the issue at home – are we able to ease our kids’ climate anxiety?

As with any anxiety-inducing topic, the answer lies in honesty, calm, and perhaps crucially, perspective. And making a genuine effort to understand what our children are thinking.

“It’s very important, for all kids, for parents to really get an understanding of what their children are thinking.

“Ask questions rather than make statements. And ask those questions in an informal, chatty way.

“With any child, it’s about understanding their own perception of things.

“Don’t hide or deny things, say that there’s no problem. But at the same time, don’t exaggerate.

“Give some perspective. Let them see that it isn’t something to view in stark, black or white terms. It’s more grey.

“As parents, we need to work out what we think, and then find accurate, helpful ways to discuss things with our children.”

‘I would highlight the hope’

Last but not least, show your kids that there is hope. Genuine hope.

One of Prof Gillon’s bugbears is the idea that climate change has already gone too far, that there’s nothing we can do other than wait out the inevitable.

All this does is make us feel helpless, which in turn keeps the cycle of anxiety going round.

“I would highlight the hope,” he said.

“Climate change is something the human race is aware of. It’s something we’re taking action on and working on in many different ways, and that will continue.

“That is more reassuring than simply stating that it’s out of control and there’s nothing we can do.”

 

More Real Life Parenting Dilemmas

Am I taking advantage of Granny and Grandad for ‘free childcare’?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags