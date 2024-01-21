Top north and north-east primary schools for pupil performance 2024 – find out how your school scored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top north and north-east primary schools for pupil performance 2024 – find out how your school scored

Out of more than 400 schools, seven gained a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children meeting expected levels for reading, writing and numeracy. Calum Petrie reports.
Calum Petrie
Aberdeen's Cults Primary gets top marks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Seven primary schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have scored full marks in our ranking for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Out of more than 400 schools, only these gained a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected curriculum levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Search for your school in our table further down this article to see how it did.

Bishopmill Primary School in Elgin was among the top scorers. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Highest scorers

In Aberdeenshire three primary schools – Auchenblae, Bracoden and Redmyre – achieved the top score.

In Aberdeen two did so – Cults and Milltimber.

Moray and Highland had one top scorer each – Bishopmill and Cromarty.

Cromarty School, in the Highlands, gets top marks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lowest scorers

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest scoring schools in each area were:

ABERDEEN – Kittybrewster 27, Sunnybank 27, Tullos 27, Woodside 27 and Manor Park 28.

ABERDEENSHIRE – Fraserburgh North 18, New Pitsligo & St John’s 23, Dales Park, 25, Peterhead Central 27, Skene 27 and Turriff 27.

MORAY – Rothiemay 22, Pilmuir 26, St Peter’s RC 26, Lhanbryde 27 and Applegrove 28.

HIGHLAND – Raigmore 21, Cauldeen 22, Ardersier 23, Milton 23 and Tomnacross 23.

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your child’s school did by searching for it in our searchable table.

How were our scores awarded?

We scored schools based on the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in the Curriculum for Excellence, the curriculum used in Scottish local authority schools.

Pupils are assessed in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing – with teachers judging whether they have met expected levels.

Teachers do this in various ways, including observing children at work, assessing classwork, and talking to them about their learning.

They also use standardised assessments.

Auchenblae School, in Aberdeenshire, was another top scorer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Our scores are based on the latest results for the 2022/23 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – collated by the Scottish Government last June and published in December.

We awarded points for each of the four areas – one for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, up to 10 points for 90% or more – giving a maximum of 40 points.

For each school, the Scottish Government published only the percentage range – e.g. 80-90% – rather than an exact percentage.

No data was published for some smaller schools as the cohort size means individuals’ performance could be identifiable.

