‘Life is difficult, frustrating, heartbreaking, but cricket has changed his life’: How Fraserburgh Cricket Club transformed autistic and non-verbal Blaine

In a world where “people can be cruel”, life hasn’t been a walk in the park for Blaine Innes.

Having been autistic and non-verbal since birth, the 21-year-old from Fraserburgh has had to put up with insults and an overwhelming sense of not being welcome.

But things are looking up for Blaine, having been welcomed with open arms into a fraternity which has changed his life.

Enter Fraserburgh Cricket Club.

Such is the impact of the club on Blaine’s life, he has even started saying a few words. Cricket-related, naturally.

Having become engrossed in the sport on TV – with The Hundred being shown on terrestrial television – Blaine’s mum Moyra responded to a Facebook post during the Easter holidays.

‘We wondered how he’d cope…other people can be cruel’

“There was someone on Facebook looking for people to come along and have a go at cricket in Fraserburgh,” said Moyra, 56. “And it was for all needs, inclusive to everybody.

“So I messaged the person – who happened to be the coach Lisa – and she said to take him along the following Friday night and see how he gets on.

“People can be horrible, but when I first took him down to the cricket club to have a go, they were so welcoming to him, and that’s from the youngest kids to the adults, they were just so good with him.

“I just felt like a weight had lifted from my shoulders. It’s just such a positive, positive thing for Blaine.

“We wondered how he’d cope but he absolutely loves it. Other people can be cruel sometimes in other walks of life, but everyone has been fantastic with him.

‘I do wrap him up in cotton wool a bit’

“I do wrap him up in cotton wool a bit – I said to his dad before I took him down to the cricket club that I felt like kitting him out in an astronaut suit so he didn’t get hurt!

“But when you see him with a bat or ball in his hand, you just feel so good, you get a warm glow.

“He’s absolutely flourished. He’s really developed his catching skills, his hitting skills, being able to wait for his turn.

“There’s been a big, big improvement in his confidence since he started the cricket.

“It’s made me feel more positive and hopeful for him for the future.”

Moyra added that the weekly classes at Fraserburgh Cricket Club were the highlight of Blaine’s week, and had “really improved his life.”

‘He was sick all over the restaurant table, he couldn’t tell us he felt ill’

Blaine, who went to Westfield School in Fraserburgh, plays with local secondary school pupils and a women and girls club. He also receives individual coaching sessions every Friday.

It’s often said that sport can transform lives, and in the case of Blaine and his family – mum Moyra, dad Graeme, 54, and brother Blair, 30 – it’s very much true.

Before discovering cricket, Blaine’s condition could be all-consuming.

“It’s difficult, frustrating, heartbreaking at times,” said Moyra.

“We’re really involved with his day-to-day life, we have to be. At the age he is, he should be out and about enjoying himself with his friends, learning to drive, working, maybe university.”

In particular, Blaine’s inability to communicate can make life challenging.

“If he’s feeling ill, he’ll just be ill. He can’t communicate that he’s feeling ill.

“One time we had him out for his tea, everything was going great, and then suddenly he was sick all over the table in the restaurant, which was embarrassing for him, but there’s just no knowing with him.”

‘It’s been an absolute joy having Blaine at the club’

Sport has long been a chink of light for Blaine. Moyra describes her youngest son as “sports mad”, and Blaine is the proud owner of a string of gold medals for swimming with Scottish Disability Sport.

But it’s Blaine’s love affair with cricket that has seen him come on leaps and bounds, to his family’s delight.

The sessions at Fraserburgh Cricket Club are funded by Scottish cricket charity Beyond Boundaries and delivered in partnership with Cricket Scotland.

The pair’s work was recently recognised with a global award by cricket governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), for how it supports young disadvantaged and underrepresented people across the country.

“Funding like this makes a huge difference,” said Moyra. “It’s so heartwarming how much Blaine is enjoying it. I know he’s in good hands.”

Lisa Watson, 49, is coach at Fraserburgh Cricket Club, which she helps run with her husband Michael, 47.

“It’s been an absolute joy having Blaine at the club,” said Lisa. “He’s such a sweet boy.

“He absolutely loves it and we’ve started getting him kitted out in the cricket pads.

“He’s even started saying a few words. I showed him a cricket ball and asked him his favourite colour, and he replied ‘red’.

“His mum Moyra said it was amazing and was quite emotional when I told her.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see how he’s progressed since joining.”

Cricket Scotland’s joy over Blaine and Moyra’s story: ‘It reinforces the importance of reaching underrepresented groups’

News of Blaine’s progress has made waves beyond the north-east.

Nic Wilson, head of development at Cricket Scotland, said: “It is great to hear Blaine and Moyra’s story. It reinforces the importance of our programmes for underrepresented groups, which we can deliver because of our partnership with Beyond Boundaries.

“Fraserburgh Cricket Club is one of nine Disability Champion Clubs in Scotland. Each club receives specialised equipment, seed-funding and Cricket Scotland support to provide participants with a disability the opportunity of being part of an inclusive cricket club.”

And Keith Wilson, chairman of Beyond Boundaries, said: “Everyone at our charity is so pleased to hear how much Blaine has enjoyed our cricket sessions and the wider impact it’s had on his life.

“Improving the lives of people in our classes is what our charity is all about, so it’s great to see he’s really taken to the sport.

“Securing extra funding is key to making initiatives such as this possible longer term, and we want to continue to increase the number of disadvantaged and underrepresented people in Scotland who can benefit from the activities that we fund.”

Beyond Boundaries funds programmes that use cricket, in any of its forms, to transform the lives of young, disadvantaged and underrepresented people across the country.

Its work includes supporting cricket clubs in Scotland to open their gates and deliver cricket opportunities tailored to those with disabilities and expanding cricket programmes into some of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

‘He gives a big thumbs up when he plays…cricket has changed his life’

Moyra said: “It’s really improved Blaine’s life and ours because we’re delighted it makes him so happy.

“They’re so accepting of him at the club. They’ve been fantastic. Stuff like that really gives you hope.

“He’s so excited when it comes round and gives a big thumbs up when he plays.

“Cricket has changed his life.”