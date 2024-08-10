Aberdeen aquaphobic Margaret takes the plunge after 46 years of fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Aberdeen aquaphobic Margaret takes the plunge after 46 years of fear

An incident as a young girl in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths left Margaret Walker terrified of water, to the point it even affected her showering routine. Lottie Hood
Lottie Hood
Margaret Walker at Get Active @ Northfield
Margaret Walker faced her fears after a traumatic incident when she was younger left her with a phobia of water. Image: Emma Murray/ Sport Aberdeen

We all have something we are afraid of – even if it is just the sound of our full name on our mother’s lips.

Some of these fears are generally understandable.

There are a few, however, that tend to raise eyebrows or incite laughter instead of sympathy.

But for those whose fears are actually phobias, it can have a life-altering effect.

For Margaret Walker, a childhood experience in the old Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen and subsequent phobia ended up affecting her holidays, outings and even showering routine.

Margaret Walker at Get Active @ Northfield
Margaret Walker at Get Active @ Northfield. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

‘It’s not something you can so easily dismiss, you’ve got a genuine fear’

When she was eight years old, her neighbour who was a lifeguard at the baths took a group of them to teach them how to swim.

“But when we got in the water he was called away,” she recalled. “He said ‘Stay right where you are’ except I didn’t, I was always on the move.

“I went backwards and I fell under and everybody was looking away and didn’t see me.

Bon Accord Swimming Baths view from the diving end.
Margaret fell under the water at Bon Accord Baths and could not get back up.

“I couldn’t get myself to come up. Eventually, they pulled me out, but ever since then, there’s just no way I could have gone in the water.”

During primary school, Margaret would throw away any parental consent forms for swimming lessons to try and keep it from her mum.

This worked for a month until a friend’s towel gave the game away.

“The thought of getting in that water was just petrifying,” the mum-of-two said. “Over the years I’ve gotten opportunities to learn but it’s not been the right time for me.

“Over the years, people have kind of said ‘Oh you’re being stupid, pull yourself together’. But it’s not something you can so easily dismiss, you’ve got a genuine fear.”

As a kid, Margaret could not even put her face under the water in the shower, and on holidays away with her two sons, she would never be able to go in the pool with them.

Jenny Gillon smiling into the camera outside Get Active @ Northfield.
Jenny Gillon’s story inspired Margaret to face her phobia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Emotional first aquaphobia class

Just over a year ago, she spotted a P&J article by James Wyllie with Jenny Gillon, who was taking part in aquaphobia classes.

After contacting Jenny and being encouraged to take the plunge, Margaret started travelling from Kennethmont to attend classes at Get Active @ Northfield every Tuesday.

Her first class in May last year was not an easy one.

Margaret described herself as a “bag of nerves” as the instructor Isla helped her over to the steps and into the water before Margaret had to get out.

“I burst into tears, I felt so stupid,” she said.

“But she spoke to me, she just kept on saying: ‘What are you having for supper tonight?’ and ‘What are you up to this week?’… so I wasn’t concentrating on getting in the water.

“And before I knew, I was actually in.”

Margaret Walker swimming in the pool in Lanzarote.
Margaret shocked her husband in Lanzarote who had never seen her in the pool before. Image: Margaret Walker.

‘Don’t let fear hold you back from doing something’

From there they took it slowly. It was a while before Margaret could even leave the side of the pool.

Around eight months later, the 54-year-old said she could put her face in the water and even go without armbands.

On a holiday in Lanzarote this year, she shocked her husband John by swimming around in the pool.

She added: “I was just so chuffed myself that I got in and I was just even able to move away from the side and splash about and I was quite happy. I love floating on my back.

“And I’d have never been able to do that before.”

Margaret Walker at her last lesson at Get Active @ Northfield
Margaret after her final aquaphobia class at Get Active @ Northfield. Image: Emma Murray/ Sport Aberdeen

Margaret has had such success that she completed her last lesson at Get Active @ Northfield this summer and is eyeing up adult swimming lessons nearer home.

While she might have wished to face her fear earlier, Margaret said: “But I don’t think inside me I was quite ready for it. Whereas now I am.

“I would say to anybody that wants to do it, just bite the bullet and try even the first step. Once you get past that first step, I think it gets easier anyway.

“You do have to be ready to want to do it, but don’t let that fear hold you back from doing something.

“I think sometimes the fear in your head is worse than what the actual thing is, but I know trying to overcome that fear bit is a big thing.”

