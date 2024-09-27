‘What I learned photographing Moray Firth dolphins for 25 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment
Environment

‘What I learned photographing Moray Firth dolphins for 25 years’

Charlie Phillips has spent a quarter of a century studying and photographing the resident bottlenose dolphin population in the Moray Firth. Lottie Hood
Lottie Hood
Charlie Phillips and a Moray Firth dolphin
The Moray Firth is one of few places in the UK which has a resident bottlenose dolphin population. Image: Sandy McCook/ Charlie Phillips/WDC/ Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

By all accounts, I should have been having a wonderful time.

The sun was shining on the Moray Firth, we were enjoying a whirlwind boat tour with Dolphin Spirit Inverness and we had even spotted a few seals.

But inside my dolphin-obsessed seven-year-old heart was breaking. There was not a single fin in sight.

Chanonry Point
The sun was shining but there were no dolphins near Chanonry Point. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Despite Stephen Davren, the skipper of the Dolphin Mischief RIB and expert Charlie Phillips’s best efforts, the resident pod of bottlenose dolphins in the Moray Firth was nowhere to be seen.

Stephen joked: “Sadly I think the dolphins are winning the game of hide and seek today.”

Stephen Davren and Charlie Phillips on the RIB.
Skipper Stephen Davren (left) and Charlie Phillips. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Just as it felt we were about to head back to Inverness Marina, Charlie suddenly raised his voice while pointing straight ahead: “There they are.”

After 25 years, Charlie can tell if dolphins are left or right-handed

If anyone could find the bottlenose dolphins, it would be Charlie.

Having studied the Moray Firth resident population for around 25 years, the field officer with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) can identify each individual mammal by their teeth alone.

Charlie Phillips.
Charlie Phillips. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Something which has boggled many scientific minds.

His contributions have been so recognised, that Charlie even has a bottlenose dolphin named after him, which in my view is the highest honour a person can claim.

As we pull up near the Moray Firth dolphins, we get to meet his namesake.

Describing his marine mammal counterpart as “very bold”, Charlie said he had spent time studying the dolphin’s grandmother and mother.

“Charlie was born in 2007 just in this area here so he’s quite a special dolphin to me,” he said.

Charlie the dolphin jumping.
Charlie the bottlenose dolphin (top) mid-leap. Image: Charlie Phillips/WDC.

“It was a collusion between Aberdeen University, my colleagues and my wife for studying them for so long.”

While all the dolphins have ID numbers, some of them are named to match their personalities and a few can be adopted with WDC.

Noting a few other dolphins with Charlie like Bonnie with her one-year-old calf, Sugar the “mad” five-year-old and Sickle with her calf, Charlie (the human) said there are definitely a few individuals that stand out.

A photo of two Moray Firth dolphins
A lot of the dolphins can be identified by their different behaviours. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Once you’ve looked at them for a while, and you see them doing things, you can identify them as the individuals they are,” he explained.

“You get to the stage where you think that dolphin’s left-handed or right-handed just through observation.”

What is so special about the Moray Firth dolphins?

To Charlie, the Moray Firth population is special.

Ever since his childhood holidays at the Portmahomack Caravan Site in Tain where dolphins would pull up alongside his dad’s boat when out on the water, he has been “quietly dolphin mad”.

When he moved to Cullen Bay in the late 80s and saw dolphins leaping in the bay from his cottage, it reignited his passion for the “wonderful, intelligent souls”.

The resident pod of dolphins enjoy themselves in the incoming tide at Chanonry Point, Fortrose.
The resident pod of dolphins enjoy themselves in the incoming tide at Chanonry Point, Fortrose. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson,

But it is not just Charlie who thinks the bottlenose dolphins often spotted from Chanonry Point are unique.

In a European context, Charlie explained having a resident population is quite rare, let alone having one this far north.

In and around the UK, there are only two other places which have the same: Cardigan Bay in Wales and Shanon Estuary in Ireland.

Recognising this, Aberdeen University opened a field station in Cromarty and started one of the longest-running photo ID studies of wild bottlenose dolphins in the world in 1987.

Bottlenose dolphin Spirtles son Spyhopping.
Charlie said the Moray Firth bottlenose dolphins are ‘rugby players’ compared to their Australian counterparts. Image: Charlie Phillips/WDC

Scotland has the hefty bottlenose ‘rugby players’ of the sea

Another thing is their size.

Compared to others of their species, the population in the Moray Firth are very large.

Measuring around 3.5m and weighing 500kg, Charlie said a few male bottlenose dolphins could scare off an orca, the closest they have to a predator.

Charlie Phillips taking photos on the boat with Dolphin Spirit.
Charlie said the mammals in the north and north-east measure around 3.5m. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Charlie explained: “All UK bottlenoses are big because the waters around our shores are cold but when you start coming up north the water’s even colder.

“They have what we call a plastic morphology. They’re able to change their body shape quite quickly to suit local conditions.

“It means the dolphins around the north and the north-east, to put it politely, are slightly more loaded.

“They’ve got plenty of blubber on them, but that keeps the cold out.”

Bottlenose dolphin mid-leap
The dolphins’ extra blubber helps protect them from the cold. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In comparison, Charlie said the bottlenose dolphins seen in Shark Bay, Australia, are like” wee toys”.

“They’re beautiful but they’re like our youngsters,” he said. “Because the water’s so warm, they don’t need to carry all this blubber.

“One’s a ballerina, one’s a rugby player.”

Bottlenose dolphins are highly social and have lifelong friendships

As we sat watching the dolphin gang leaping near the RIB, Charlie said they were probably having their social time.

“Dolphins have a culture,” he said. “They have very good long-term and short-term memories.

“They’re also highly social and they have friendships that last a lifetime and those lifetimes could be 50, 60 years.”

RIB Dolphin Mischief with Dolphin Spirit Inverness
The Dolphin Mischief RIB on the search for the mammals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They use their play and social time to bond with each other.

Whether that is between a mum and baby or friends who have not seen each other for a long time, it marks a break away from their almost never-ending job of hunting for food.

Charlie said: “If they are having a bit of me time, that’s another reason to watch them from a distance and let them be because they might not get that chance again for quite a long time.”

The dolphins eat well a couple of times daily for sustenance and to stay hydrated.

A dolphin catches a salmon in its mouth as it feeds on the incoming tide.
A dolphin catches a salmon in its mouth as it feeds on the incoming tide. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Many people don’t know dolphins don’t drink,” added Charlie. “They get all the water they need from the food they eat and if they don’t eat, they dehydrate.

“If they dehydrate it spirals down remarkably quickly.”

In spring and summer, they will eat the salmon making their way up the Moray Firth to gain protein and water.

In winter, their diet changes to include fish with high-lipid content like sprat, sand eels, and mackerel to build blubber, as well as rich milk for youngsters.

Parenting: ‘The girls have a very sneaky but wonderful way of doing things’

While the bottlenose dolphins are long-lived, females tend to live much longer than males.

On the boat, Charlie said: “The males seem to burn themselves out a lot quicker. They’re not quite as sensible as the females.”

Stephen cheekily added: “They’re working harder Charlie.”

Charlie Phillips on Dolphin Mischief
Charlie said the boys tend to be a bit more ‘idiotic’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Charlie had another point of view: “I would say they burn themselves out because they’re much more idiotic.”

One group of males has gained the name “Bad Boys Club” for their shenanigans.

The species tends to be a female-led society.

Apart from mating, the males have nothing to do with raising the kids. And if they start getting any ideas, the females will chase them away.

There have also been cases of males killing calves.  It is understood this is due to the males getting jealous and wanting more of the female’s attention.

Mum and calf Moray Firth dolphins.
A mum and their newborn calf. Image: Charlie Phillips/WDC

But through postmortems, researchers have discovered females find ways to protect their babies.

“The girls have a very, very sneaky but wonderful way of doing things,” said Charlie.

“They can mate with one or two different males.

“The female can differentiate whose sperm she will accept, and she can delay that implantation for a little bit.

“It’s so complicated. It blows your mind.

“They can make two or three dominant males in the area believe they’re the daddy, and that will lessen the likelihood of possible infanticide.”

Dolphins jumping in the Moray Firth.
Charlie said bottlenose dolphin culture is complicated and still surprises researchers. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Are dolphins the ‘bullies of the sea’ or just ‘nutters’?

Recently, bottlenose dolphins have been getting some bad press for their behaviour in killing or roughing up porpoises.

With the accusations all over social media, the behaviour had to be questioned.

While it rarely happens, Charlie said why they do it is still a mystery as they do not eat porpoises.

“They don’t always kill them but when they do it tends to be some of the big males that do this.

Charlie Phillips.
Charlie said some of the bottlenose dolphins can just be violent ‘nutters’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s part of their natural behaviour and we don’t know why they do it. I hypothesise, and it’s my own opinion, that it’s possibly territorial.

“It could also be misdirected infanticide because the big thick blokes think that a porpoise is a baby dolphin.”

He went on: “But you also have some dolphins who are just nutters, and just violent.

“That’s quite rare in itself in the natural world. Violence is normally to consume, this isn’t. It’s a very complicated behaviour.”

‘It’s important to give them space, love and respect from a distance’

Due to the public’s interest in the dolphins and recognition of their intelligence, bottlenose dolphins are well-protected by UK and European law.

But Charlie stressed the importance of making sure they are not disturbed or chased after. Otherwise, they could be in danger of abandoning the site.

The Dolphin Mischief RIB with its passengers
Dolphin-spotting hopefuls being steered on Dolphin Mischief by Stephen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

With Dolphin Mischief, Charlie said Stephen turned the boat so we could get a good look at them and made sure to move very slowly and predictably.

“Hunting is a critical time for them,” said the Inverness resident.

“They maybe only have certain areas where they can get reliable sources of food and it’s vital for places like Chanonry Point and Aberdeen, that we have measures in place.

An person at Chanonry Point trying to spot the Moray Firth dolphins.
Charlie said people in and around places like Chanonry Point and Aberdeen need to help protect the dolphins’ hunting grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Don’t go chasing after them.

“And it doesn’t have to have an engine to be a problem. You can cause the same disturbance with paddleboards, kayaks, and even wild swimming.

“Give them space, love and respect from a distance. Love and respect them for what they are, big, intelligent, powerful mammals. ”

Moray Firth dolphins
Charlie said the bottlenose dolphins still surprise him every single day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Never a dull day on the boat when the dolphins are out and about

Despite all his years following the Moray Firth dolphins, Charlie said he still treasures every encounter and is left surprised “every single time”.

“There is nothing like Mother Nature to humble you on a daily basis,” he added.

“But they can always bring something out the top drawer and you think ‘what?’ And you’ve never seen that before.

“And we’re talking about people like me that have been studying dolphins for decades and they’ll do something that just makes your jaw drop.”

More from Environment

Fin facts: We analyse the data on whale and dolphin sightings on CalMac routes. Picture supplied by Amy-Jo Randalls
Going whale watching? This Western Isles ferry route is best to see amazing cetaceans
The Flow Country Scotland peatlands
How Scotland’s peatlands can tackle climate change and more
Killer whales spotted in southern Moray Firth. Image: Cetacean Research & Rescue Unit (CRRU)
Are there more killer whales than usual in Aberdeenshire waters, and how can you…
L-R: Lee Watson, Catriona Reid and Ron MacDonald have all played a part in protecting the seals over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why are Newburgh seal disturbances down? Meet the people working behind the scenes to…
Sign to mark the start of low emission zone on Denburn Road in Aberdeen.
Debate: How would you like to see Aberdeen LEZ fine money spent by the…
13
Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
Driven grouse shooting: 'No place in modern society', or a vital tradition? Locals have…
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in…
Brown bin with lid open.
Warning Moray brown bin charges could increase again despite income soaring to record levels
Lauren Smith was diving off the coast of the Bahamas to get up close with tiger sharks, but also loves diving in local north-east waters.. Image: Epic Diving
Why Newburgh diver Lauren loves plunging into shark-infested waters
The Highland council sign and a wind turbine
How Highland Council is seeking to secure at least £4 million community benefit boost…

Conversation