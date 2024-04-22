1979: Tain fishers rescue F1-11 pilots after crash over Dornoch Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

1979: Tain fishers rescue F1-11 pilots after crash over Dornoch Firth

The mussel fishermen went to the rescue of four US Air Force pilots who had ejected into the firth after a mid-air collision between their two F1-11s. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.

Three Tain mussel fishermen got more than they bargained for when they were working in the Dornoch Firth on this day in 1979.

Two US Air Force F1-11 fighter bombers collided in mid-air during training operations over the Dornoch Firth, less than three miles from Dornoch and Tain, and the fishermen raced to the rescue.

Fortunately, the supersonic fighter jets had capsule ejection systems, rather than the traditional ejector seats, which meant that the fishermen were racing towards two capsules bobbing the firth.

An F1-11 Ardvaark fighter-bomber. Image: Master Sgt Patrick Nugent/Public Domain
An F1-11 Ardvaark fighter-bomber. Image: Master Sgt Patrick Nugent/Public Domain

Skipper Peter Moscati, 33, from Meikle Ferry near Tain, said: “We were two to three miles away when we saw the column of smoke and the parachutes coming down.

“We made all speed towards them and reached the first capsule within 15 minutes. We expected to find a frozen flier in a dinghy but instead there were two aircraftmen still in their plane cockpit, surrounded by buoyancy bags.

“They seemed all right to us and we went on to get the other two.

“They came out of their capsule and into the water, where we picked them up. They were cold but appeared unharmed.”

Cockpit of a fighter/bomber General Dynamics F1-11 fighter/bomber showing pilot sitting inside.
Cockpit of a fighter/bomber General Dynamics F1-11 fighter/bomber Image :Public Domain

By this time an RAF helicopter had made it to the scene, and an RAF Nimrod also appeared, to monitor operations from above.

Mr Moscati went on: “We went back for the first pair and the helicopter came over us.

“The other two came aboard and then all four were winched into the machine and away.”

He added with masterful understatement: “It was quite a day…”

Eye witness accounts

Meanwhile there was consternation on land among the witnesses, including 10-year-old Abigail Keys from Alderton near Cheltenham, on holiday with her family in a caravan at Dornoch beach.

She said: “I said to my brother Rupert that I thought the planes were going to touch, and they did with a big bang and a flash.

“We had watched them going low to drop their smoke bombs and then they rose higher, with one behind the other.

“Then the second one seemed to catch up on the first.”

A wide general view of the Dornoch Firth. Image: Ken Macpherson.
The Dornoch Firth. Image: Ken Macpherson.

Ex-councillor and former provost of Dornoch Harry Clunie immediately got on his long-standing hobby horse of trying to stop planes from flying over built-up areas to the Tain Air Weapons range. 

He said: “These planes could well have landed in Dornoch or any other built-up area. It was lucky they came down in the sea.

“I heard the crash and the young girl next door saw it.

“They should not be flying over built up areas. They are flying over Dornoch every day.”

A ball of fire and smoke

Regional and district councillor Henry Miller saw the accident from his tractor while he was working in his fields.

He said: “I did not hear the explosion, but I saw a ball of fire, smoke, and then two parachutes.”

Curiously the famous ‘Seer of Ardgay’ Swein Macdonald comes into this story, through his wife Isobel Macdonald who was motoring towards Tain when she saw what she took to be a plane coming down.

“It hit the ground, and blew up in a mass of flames and smoke,” she said. Whether her husband had predicted this or not is not recorded.

Criticism of rescue time

A caravan owner at Embo, John Macintosh piped up to criticise the length of time it took to get a rescue helicopter to the scene.

He said: “I would not like to crash out there if it takes half-an-hour to be picked up by the rescue services. We have always been told it would be only a matter of minutes.”

But his comments were rebuffed by authorities after it turned out that the first Dornoch police knew of the accident was that a ‘Hunter’ [the witness probably meaning a Hawker Hunter, another type of jet fighter of the age] had crashed.

Police got misleading information

Their first reaction was that it had been a car crash — the Hillman Hunter was a common car at the time.

The confusion led to a 15 minute delay in alerting RAF Search and Rescue HQ at Pitreavie.

They immediately scrambled a Sea King helicopter at Lossiemouth which was on the scene almost 40 miles away within 14 minutes.

The USAF pilots, from 48th Tactical Fighter Wing, were flown to the medical centre at RAF Lossiemouth for a routine check.

“A bit shocked”… talk about an understatement

A spokesman from the base said: “They all walked out of the helicopter. They looked a bit shocked but that was all.

“They went to the medical centre where the station medical officer Flt Lt Andy Kirk examined them and did some routine rests. They were all OK.”

After that they were flown by Hercules back to their base at RAF Lakenheath.

The incident cost the USAF around £6m per lost aircraft.

 

More from Past Times

Pupils look at the Middlefield School bomb damage on April 21 1943 after the worst air raid on Aberdeen during the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: April in Aberdeen over the years with Middlefield School, Mugiemoss Mill and…
The crumbling insides of the abandoned radio station near Stonehaven. Picture taken by Gayle Ritchie/DCT Media
GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station
2
Inside the derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station.
WATCH: Inside derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station that played key role in Piper Alpha…
Sgt John Le Huquet from RAF Lossiemouth with one of the the memorial boards outside Petty Church. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They are not just names': Why is a wartime memorial finding a new home…
Author Claire Pepper with her book, Mary Ann Mackenzie, A Highland Schoolgirl 1895.
A school through time: Memories of remote Ross-shire primary a hundred years apart
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding a Royal Mail post bus at Logie-Coldstone.
Parcels and passengers: The Royal Mail Post buses that served Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.
1970: Re-live the celebrations when the Dons took the Scottish Cup from Celtic
Technician George Hepburn at work cleaning the grime off the mummies' coffins with bread in 1981. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Memories of mummies and antiquities at Marischal College Museum
Aberdeen's Art Deco Northern Hotel building, pictured in 1983, remains a striking landmark on Great Northern Road. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The faded Art Deco glory of Aberdeen's Northern Hotel over the years
2
Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid
1966: Buckie captain orders abandon ship in cruise liner inferno off Cuba