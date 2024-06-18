91-year-old former pupil Margaret helps Pitmedden School kids celebrate 150th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
91-year-old former pupil Margaret helps Pitmedden School kids celebrate 150th anniversary

After leaving Pitmedden School in 1946, Margaret Massie is the oldest surviving pupil and returned to celebrate the school's milestone 150th birthday with current pupils. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Pitmedden School celebrating 150 years anniversary
Primary 7 pupils celebrate Pitmedden School's 150th birthday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At the age of 91, you’d think your schooldays are behind you. But former pupil Margaret Massie returned to Pitmedden School to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Margaret, who soon turns 92, left Pitmedden School in 1946, making her the oldest surviving former pupil.

Remarkably, she attended the 150th anniversary celebrations with her sister Elizabeth Duguid, 90, and brother Henry Pirie, 84, who all attended the school.

5 former pupils of Pitmedden School at the celebration of the school's 150 years anniversary
Former pupils at Pitmedden School, from left, Elizabeth Duguid, son Alan Duguid, Henry Pirie, Alistair Massie, and, seated front, Margaret Massie, 91. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The spritely trio, who still live in Pitmedden and whose children also attended the school, reminisced with staff and pupils.

Margaret was last pupil allowed to leave Pitmedden School aged 14

Margaret was the star of the show on June 17, where party guests listened to her precious memories.

She was also the last pupil to be allowed to leave Pitmedden School aged 14.

A group photo of Pitmedden School in the mid-20th Century
A group photo of Pitmedden School in the mid-20th Century. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Legislation changed in 1947 meaning scholars had to remain in education until at least the age of 15.

When Margaret attended Pitmedden, it was an infant and secondary school, as was common in the early 20th Century.

It opened in 1874 with 72 pupils and had four classrooms, where the school nursery is now.

A photograph of Pitmedden School probably in the late Victorian era
A photograph of Pitmedden School probably in the late Victorian era. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

What Margaret remembered as being the dominie’s office has long since been swallowed up by 1960s extensions.

‘I knew everybody in the village’

Margaret said: “We stayed outside Pitmedden at Allathan Farm where my father was a horseman.

“We walked to school, and we also used to walk to an annual picnic at Udny Castle.

A clipping of Charles Scott on his wedding day in the paper
Charles Scott was head teacher of Pitmedden School when Margaret attended in the 1930s and ’40s. Image: DC Thomson

“Pitmedden School had outdoor toilets in those days, they were very cold. And there was no school uniform.

“But I liked school, the teachers were nice and the headmaster Charles Scott in particular was nice.

“There was cookery for the girls and joinery for the boys.”

Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte with pupils at the event
Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte with pupils at their celebration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In the event of an air raid during the war years, Margaret explained pupils would be evacuated to a nearby care home.

She added: “Many evacuees came to Pitmedden from Glasgow and they stayed a good while.

“I got a good education and when I left school, I went to work at the grocer’s shop in Pitmedden as an assistant, which is where the chip shop is now.

Pitmedden residents and councillors both joined the celebration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I liked that job – I knew everybody in the village and everybody in Tarves.”

Pupils learned about history of Pitmedden School

Certainly, plenty of familiar faces were keen to chat to Margaret and her siblings.

Elizabeth went on to work in Pitmedden School’s canteen for 20 years.

Chloe Clyne, Taylor Finnie and former pupil Margaret Massie at the Pitmedden School celebration of their 150 years anniversary
From left, youngest pupil P1 Chloe Clyne, 5; oldest girl P7 Taylor Finnie, 12, and oldest former pupil Margaret Massie, 91. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While brother Henry joked that “he liked walking to school, and he liked leaving school, but didn’t really enjoy the bit in the middle”.

At the other end of the scale, Chloe Clyne, 5, is the youngest P1 pupil at Pitmedden.

She said her favourite thing about school is learning, and she contributed to the 150th anniversary by “learning to draw the school”.

While the eldest girl at the school is P7 Taylor Finnie, who will be attending Meldrum Academy after summer.

A map of Pitmedden in 1900
A map of Pitmedden in 1900 belonging the Aberdeenshire library service Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Taylor said: “As well as drawing pictures of the school we’ve been looking at old maps and seeing which buildings remain in the village today.”

Having attended Pitmedden since P1, Taylor said her favourite thing about school is seeing her friends.

Taylor has enjoyed her primary years at Pitmedden and admitted that children may not have felt the same 150 years ago.

Some of the displays made by pupils for the event
Some of the historic displays put together by Pitmedden School pupils for their event to celebrate 150 years of the school. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “We learned school was very different back then – there is no punishment now and no cruel teachers.”

Infant classrooms used to have open fires to keep warm

Certainly life at Pitmedden these days is in stark contrast to the school 80 years ago.

Former pupil Isobel Taylor recalled how her infant teacher Miss Watson had a “long pointer” which was used to point at the blackboard.

Taylor Finnie, headteacher Lyn McGibbon, former headteacher Janet Hill, Chloe Clyne and former pupil Margaret Massie
Back, from left, P7 Taylor Finnie; headteacher Lyn McGibbon; former headteacher Janet Hill, and front, P1 Chloe Clyne and former pupil Margaret Massie, 91. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But it was also used to “jab pupils in the chest”.

“It was rather sore”, added Isobel.

Back then, infant classroom desks were laid out on a series of steps – a tradition that lingered from the Victorian era.

P7 pupils encouraged ex-pupils to share memories for their time capsule
P7 pupils encouraged ex-pupils to share memories for their time capsule. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Isobel explained: “The clever children would be allowed to sit at the desks at the top of the steps.

“There also used to be an open fire in the classroom where Miss Watson would dry her wellies, and she would make us cocoa.”

Old ways are the best for longest-serving staff member, Gladys

These days there is no such intellectual hierarchy. Every child at Pitmedden School has his or her merits, whether academic or not.

One of the old photos from Pitmedden school
Some of the old photos of Pitmedden School. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

But in the digital age, one tradition remains.

Gladys Allan diligently hand writes the registers at Pitmedden and Barthol Chapel schools.

Gladys, who helps take care of the administration, is the longest-serving member of staff at Pitmedden School having been there for 30 years.

Former pupils looking at the old photos on the walls at the Pitmedden School anniversary celebration
Former pupils reminisced over old photos during the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In her time, she has seen 14 different headteachers, and what Gladys doesn’t know about the school isn’t worth knowing.

Having decades of rolls neatly written out means generations of pupils still have a presence in the school – albeit tucked away in a book.

New motto unveiled at Pitmedden School for 150th anniversary

It is very apparent that it’s the people that make Pitmedden School.

A table with balloons spelling 150 on it along with a birthday cake for the school and countless cupcakes
Talented Pitmedden School janitor Stuart made all the cakes for the party. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Headteacher Lyn McGibbon is very quick to point out that running the school is a team effort.

In 1874, the headteacher’s word would be final, but Lyn is proud that even the pupils get involved in decision-making.

From the pupils to the teachers, behind-the-scenes staff like Gladys to janitor Stuart (who made the cakes for the celebration), the PTA, parents and former pupils, everyone has a role at Pitmedden School.

Former pupil Ian Fraser with some of the current primary 2 pupils
Former pupil Ian Fraser with some of the current primary 2 pupils. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And this is reflected in the school’s new motto which has been devised by pupils for the 150th anniversary.

The youngsters decided they wanted the new school ethos to be: “Pitmedden School: where everyone shines bright”.

Pupils were asked what school means to them, and the overwhelming response was it’s “a place to belong” and “a place for children to be safe”.

The table with all the old school photos on it, with former pupils gathered around it
The old school photos proved popular with visitors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The pupils bring me such joy – I love it’

This is unsurprising, because the sense of care and community within Pitmedden School is palpable.

Lyn knows the names of every one of the 200 children at the school and nursery, and she knows about their families and lives.

Pitmedden School headteacher Lyn McGibbon
Pitmedden School headteacher Lyn McGibbon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While she admits the challenges now are very different to 150 years ago – the negative aspects of technology, the internet and misinformation – Pitmedden School’s place in the heart of the community remains the same.

Lyn said: “It’s a privilege to be headteacher and have an impact on pupils, it’s an amazing job.

“The pupils bring me such joy, I absolutely love it.”

Three former Pitmedden School pupils attending the 150 years anniversary
There were lots of laughs at the happy celebration as the community turned out in force. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lyn is no stranger to the chalkface and still likes to cover classes when she can.

School has come a long way from Victorian beliefs

The old Victorian adage when Pitmedden School first opened was that “children should be seen and not heard”.

But Lyn is adamant that children must be seen and must be heard.

Two former pupils and three current pupils sitting together at the event
Wilma Fraser and Elizabeth Duguid with Primary 2 pupils who were colouring pictures for the celebration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“If we’re going to have an impact on pupils, their voices must be heard”, she adds.

Unlike the dominies of the 1800s, Lyn has an open-door policy in her office, which is furnished with touching keepsakes from past pupils and staff.

Pitmedden pupils know they can approach her about anything.

Two former pupils and a schoolgirl at the Pitmedden School 150 years anniversary
Current pupils asked former pupils to share memories for their time capsule. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

During the celebrations, there was no shortage of pupils running up to Lyn with glee to point out old photos of their parents.

Former pupils crowded around photos in the hall, looking at the rows of young children of the last 150 years peering back out.

Aberdeenshire provost Judy Whyte, and councillors Ron McKail, Andrew Hassan and Derek Ritchie, were also there to join the celebration.

Two guests at the Pitmedden School 150 years anniversary
Some of the guests at Pitmedden School’s birthday party. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fraser family affair as four generations attend Pitmedden School

And for some, Pitmedden School is truly a family affair.

Two former pupils who enjoyed looking at the photographs were Wilma and Ian Fraser.

The couple are part of four generations of one family who attended Pitmedden.

Ian’s parents Harry and Renee Fraser were the school’s janitor and cleaner.

The Fraser family at the Pitmedden School 150 years anniversary
Three of the four generations of the Fraser family who attended Pitmedden. From left, Amanda Dundee, Ian and Wilma Fraser, and Finlay Dundee, 12. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While Wilma returned to school as a cook, which she said was “good fun, but hard work”.

Wilma and Ian’s daughter Amanda Dundee also attended Pitmedden School, and now grandson Finlay is a P6 pupil there too.

Their memories, along with pupils’ drawings, will all be going in a time capsule to be buried as a lasting memento of the occasion, to be discovered by scholars in decades to come.

Two former pupils
Former pupils enjoyed catching up during the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation