Aberdeen from above: 16 aerial photographs of the Granite City in the 1960s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Aberdeen from above: 16 aerial photographs of the Granite City in the 1960s

It's only really in seeing Aberdeen from above that you can see how much parts of the city have changed since the 1960s. These photos capture the city before oil, when change was happening at a gentler pace. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1964: A view looking west from the left, with Urquhart Road, Seaforth Road and Trinity Cemetery with the King Street bus garage in the centre. Image: DC Thomson
1964: A view looking west from the left, with Urquhart Road, Seaforth Road and Trinity Cemetery with the King Street bus garage in the centre. Image: DC Thomson

Some parts of Aberdeen have changed beyond recognition as the city has sprawled in recent decades. But it’s only really from above you can truly appreciate how the city has evolved.

Aberdeen in the 1960s was a postwar city quickly enveloping surrounding farmland to cope with increasing populations.

In the 1950s, new housing estates sprung up in Mastrick and Northfield, and the 1960s brought the ambitious Tillydrone development.

But this was Aberdeen before oil, when change was at a more gentle pace.

While newbuilds like the College of Commerce and the Gallowgate appeared on the skyline, a lot the city’s built heritage remained.

1969: A view looking east towards Aberdeen Harbour with the River Dee on the right. The trains in the foreground look like Hornby models, but you can see how vast the railway freight yard used to be. Image: DC Thomson

In some of these aerial photographs you can see the old prefabs – relics of Aberdeen’s postwar housing stock which lasted far beyond their intended lifetimes.

Other photos show open spaces long since built over, lost streets and some lost buildings.

This was Aberdeen before shopping malls, but on the brink of change, as can be seen in the aerial photo of Broad Street when St Nicholas House was being erected.

There’s something fascinating about Aberdeen from above: the regimented granite villas of the West End; pockets of industry dispersed throughout the city, then the circular planned housing at Torry.

Perhaps you’ll spot your own house?

Gallery: Aberdeen from above in the 1960s

1966: Aberdeen Grammar School is in the bottom left, with Esslemont Avenue running from the bottom to the top of the photograph. The former Rosemount School is at the top centre. Image: DC Thomson
1966: A view looking along Great Southern Road to Holburn Street, with Great Western Road running across the top of the photograph. The College of Commerce is in the centre right. Image: DC Thomson
1968: Familiar but different, this aerial view of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Foresterhill shows the hospital before the open fields disappeared under a patchwork of extensions and buildings. Foresterhill Road is on the left, and Ashgrove Road West runs across the centre of the photograph with Stockethill and Cornhill behind and Northfield Academy in the top left. Image: DC Thomson
1966: This lovely view of Midstocket shows the attractive West End homes with their neat outhouses and gardens. Beechgrove Church and Beechgrove House are in the foreground. Beechgrove House was the home of the BBC in Aberdeen and Beechgrove Garden, but it was demolished in the 1990s for a new studio. Image: DC Thomson
1969: This view of Pittodrie Stadium looking west looks like a model. The Main Stand looks the same these days, but the South Stand and Merkland Stand look a little different. And of course the Dick Donald Stand is located at the east end. Image: DC Thomson
1966: This view is long gone, an aerial shot of some of Aberdeen’s postwar prefabs. These homes at Nigg are bounded by Hillview Road on the left and Wellington Road leading to Nigg Brae. Image: DC Thomson
1968: This aerial view of Broad Street when Marischal College was still a university building. On the right, St Nicholas House was still under construction. You can see the Georgian buildings of Broad Street and Queen Street here before they were demolished in the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson
1968: This view of Mastrick looking west shows the Lang Stracht Hotel at the bottom left with the Lang Stracht running to the top of the photograph. Mastrick Industrial Estate is in the centre before the Aberdeen Journals building was built. Summerhill Academy can be glimpsed at the top left. Image: DC Thomson
1961: Torry from above with Torry Academy in the centre with Wellington Suspension Bridge crossing the Dee on the left and Victoria Bridge on the right. Image: DC Thomson
1968: This fantastic photo shows the sea wall under construction at Aberdeen Beach, with crashing waves in the foreground. The beach carnival stands behind. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Here we are looking west along Union Street in 1966. Union Terrace and Union Terrace Gardens are in the centre to the right of Union Street, but a few landmarks are long gone. The large roof on the centre left is the Victorian New Market which was demolished in the 1970s. While the street in front of St Nicholas Kirk was the old St Nicholas Street which was later flattened to make way for the St Nicholas Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1961: Heathryfold and Dancing Cairns Quarry in the foreground looking towards Mugiemoss Mills on the left and Persley Bridge crossing the River Don on the right. The wind of the aircraft covers the lower right frame. Image: DC Thomson
1966: An aerial view of the Bridge of Dee showing Leggart Terrace and Leggart Avenue in the foreground with the Stonehaven Road on the right, taken in 1966. Image: DC Thomson
1961: Union Street running left to right across the photograph, you can make out the puffin’ brig in the lower right area before the Trinity Centre development. In the top right you can see the lost streets demolished for the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

To purchase archive photos, contact archives@dcthomson.co.uk

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

Gayle outside fire-hit Sandford Lodge near Peterhead. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Sandford Lodge: What does the future hold for historic fire-hit Peterhead mansion?
Making use of the complex loop at Castle Street is a Route 6 service on the Rosemount circle. This was one of 12 trams built by Brush that were delivered in 1929. Image: Submitted
Thousands of people turned out to watch horses pull last Rosemount tram in 1954
Norah Berry at home in Tillydrone with a photo of her father and grandfather setting off for Australia at Aberdeen train station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Norah Berry, the 82-year-old who is Aberdeen's last link to the Sydney Harbour…
John and Marie Mackenzie of Woodhead, Fyvie, 66 years married. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How teenage love turned into 66 years of marriage for John and Marie Mackenzie,…
1961: A diesel creeps through Inverurie Station as the Duchess of Kent's steam powered train lies quietly in a siding. Image: DC Thomson
How people power saved Inverurie Station being closed under Beeching report in the 1960s
1991: The exterior of the Aberdeen University Students' Union in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Gone but not forgotten: The story of Aberdeen University's trailblazing student union
Maureen Ross has a deep love of the Easter Ross Seaboard Villages. Pictured here with the mermaid of Balintore. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT
Ask A Local: Maureen Ross tells us what she loves about the Seaboard Villages…
A colourised black and white image of Elgin, Image: DC Thomson.
Visit a lost Elgin with black and white photos colourised for first time
2
The B-listed Victorian church in the heart of Braemar has gone on the market for £160,000. Image: Church of Scotland
Historic Braemar Kirk near Fife Arms Hotel goes on the market for £160,000
Men of the Gordon Highlanders parade through Aberdeen as part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson
The death of a regiment: Remembering the amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders 30 years…

Conversation