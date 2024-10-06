Aberdeen from above: 16 aerial photographs of the Granite City in the 1960s

Some parts of Aberdeen have changed beyond recognition as the city has sprawled in recent decades. But it’s only really from above you can truly appreciate how the city has evolved.

Aberdeen in the 1960s was a postwar city quickly enveloping surrounding farmland to cope with increasing populations.

In the 1950s, new housing estates sprung up in Mastrick and Northfield, and the 1960s brought the ambitious Tillydrone development.

But this was Aberdeen before oil, when change was at a more gentle pace.

While newbuilds like the College of Commerce and the Gallowgate appeared on the skyline, a lot the city’s built heritage remained.

In some of these aerial photographs you can see the old prefabs – relics of Aberdeen’s postwar housing stock which lasted far beyond their intended lifetimes.

Other photos show open spaces long since built over, lost streets and some lost buildings.

This was Aberdeen before shopping malls, but on the brink of change, as can be seen in the aerial photo of Broad Street when St Nicholas House was being erected.

There’s something fascinating about Aberdeen from above: the regimented granite villas of the West End; pockets of industry dispersed throughout the city, then the circular planned housing at Torry.

Perhaps you’ll spot your own house?

Gallery: Aberdeen from above in the 1960s

