Gallery: 60 photos of the Tall Ships Race in 1991… can you spot yourself?

Aberdeen was the City of Sail in 1991 when the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race transformed the skyline with their masts, bringing 310,000 visitors – and sunshine – to the quayside and beyond.

It was described as “the most biggest and most exciting event in Scotland” when more than 80 elegant ships glided into the Granite City on August 4.

To welcome the fleet for the Aberdeen leg of the Tall Ships’ visit, the city hosted four days of events.

Dancing, competitions and entertainment showcased by different cultures created a carnival atmosphere at the quayside during the summer holidays.

The programme of events included performances from The Household Cavalry, the Band of the Gordon Highlanders, It’s a Knockout in Duthie Park, a fireworks display over the beach, and an International football match between Aberdeen FC and Manchester United.

But many Aberdonians still have fond memories of simply picnicking at viewpoints and watching the Tall Ships come and go in the sunshine.

By day, Aberdeen Harbour was abuzz with visitors, and as night fell, crews would sing sea shanties in their native languages.

Unprecedented opportunity to get under sail and experience ships

Aberdeen, a city with a rich maritime past, was chosen as the host port for the final leg of the Tall Ships’ race before the fleet left for Delfzijl in the Netherlands.

Smaller crafts made their way to Aberdeen from Belfast via the Caledonian Canal, while larger ships were routed around Cape Wrath and the Pentland Firth.

It was an unprecedented opportunity for people to get under sail and see the ships up close and personal.

But for some Aberdonians it was an even more memorable experience, as they took up the rare chance to volunteer aboard the ships.

The Tall Ships Race returned to Aberdeen in 1997, and is excitement is already building ahead of their visit next year.

It’s Europe’s largest free family event with more than 50 Tall Ships from across the globe expected to take part.

Now, there is an opportunity for the next generation in Aberdeen to get hands-on experience and enjoy the adventure of a lifetime by sailing on the ships.

Sail trainees and volunteers sought for Tall Ships Aberdeen in 2025

Tall Ships Aberdeen is seeking dozens of volunteers and sail trainees to be part of the spectacular 2025 event.

Young people aged between 15 and 25 years old living in an AB postcode can apply to be part of a Tall Ship crew.

While anyone over 16 can sign up to take up a range of volunteer roles during the event to give international crews a warm Aberdeen welcome.

Local young people recruited as sail volunteers will make memories to last a lifetime sailing aboard a tall ship from Dunkirk in France to Aberdeen, or from Aberdeen to Kristiansand, Norway.

No prior sailing experience is required and the opportunity is designed to be inclusive, diverse and accessible.

Tall Ships Project Manager Emma Wadee described it as “the largest event to come to the city in a generation”.

She added: “We hope that citizens will sign up to show their pride in their city, its maritime heritage and everything it has to offer visitors. They will be the welcoming friendly face of Aberdeen.”

There are at least 100 funded places available, as well as the option of self-funding.

Anyone interested in becoming a sail trainee can apply online here, while potential volunteers can apply here.

Gallery: Memories of the 1991 Tall Ships Race