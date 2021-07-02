Investigation: The heartbreaking stories of north and north-east mums struck by depression By Stephen Stewart July 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 11:48 am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Aberdeenshire impact-postnatal mental health Perth postnatal depression pregnancy weekly More from the Press and Journal P&J Investigations team P&J Investigations The 5,025 Aberdeen WW1 victims: Search their names, ages, ranks and addresses November 3, 2021 P&J Investigations Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance October 31, 2021 Premium Content P&J Investigations Stuck in Rent: Highland residents fear second homes are destroying communities September 16, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Steve Clarke urges Scotland to show strides they have made by reaching World Cup qualifying play-offs Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Three key points from Scotland’s surprise selection for South Africa Post Office services returning to Aberdeen city centre Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man Robert Scott 77-year-old pensioner missing from Elgin found Mallaig lifeboat launched to rescue three people onboard stranded vessel