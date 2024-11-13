The Aberdeenshire Cup final through the years – From goalpost controvery in the first final to the time Fergie brought the stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League
Highland League

The Aberdeenshire Cup final through the years – From goalpost controvery in the first final to the time Fergie brought the stars

Huntly and Banks o' Dee are hoping to become the latest holders of the prestigious trophy. Danny Law
Danny Law
Huntly celebrate after their Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup final triumph against Cove Rangers in 1995. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Huntly celebrate after their Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup final triumph against Cove Rangers in 1995. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Huntly will face Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at Harlaw Park in Inverurie this Sunday more than 130 years since the first final was played.

The competition has been running since 1887 with Aberdeen FC – who later went on to merge with Victoria United and Orion to form Aberdeen Football Club in 1903 – the first winners of the competition.

There have been 15 different winners of the trophy with Aberdeen the most successful club with 35 victories followed by Peterhead with 20 wins.

How did it all start?

The edition of the Aberdeen Journal, dated August 29 1887, carried a report from a meeting of the Aberdeenshire Football Association confirming a tournament would be introduced for members in the coming season with the first round taking place on December 12.  A cup to be awarded to the eventual victors was presented by honorary president Dr F. Maitland-Moir.

Aberdeen FC defeated Aberdeen Rangers in the first final of the competition. The Aberdeen Journal carried a lengthy report on the match, which even included the formations of both teams.

The final was played at the Chanonry Grounds in Old Aberdeen in front of a crowd of “not much less than 1,000” despite the rainy conditions.

Aberdeen, wearing white, lived up to their billing as pre-match favourites with a comfortable 7-1 victory.

The report stated that “the contest was carried on amidst the alternate shouts, hootings and jeerings of the crowd, the Rangers evidently having a large number of sympathisers among the more youthful of the spectators.”

When Rangers scored a consolation to make the score 6-1 late on, the goal was met by “quite an excess of enthusiasm”, according to the reporter.

The game appeared to end on a controversial note with the final paragraph of the report stating that a protest was due to be lodged against the result “on the grounds that the goal posts were six inches too high.”

The early Aberdeenshire Cup finals attracted good crowds. Around 4,500 people were at Victoria Bridge Grounds to watch Orion defeat Aberdeen 5-0 in the 1895 final with 3,991 paying for admission, while Victoria United members were allowed in free of charge. The total drawings amounted to £105 3s 3d.

Aberdeen University’s only success in the competition came in 1921. A replay was required after the students drew 2-2 with Peterhead at Pittodrie in front of a crowd of 7,500.

Around 8,000 spectators attended the replay – drawing a record gate receipt of £195 – with the university winning 3-1 against the Blue Toon.

An extract from the Aberdeen Journal’s report of the Aberdeen University v Peterhead 1921 Aberdeenshire Cup final replay.

A star-studded line-up as Dons make a triumphant return

Following Aberdeen University’s win in 1921, Aberdeen went on to win the next 13 finals before taking a break from the competition following their 1934 victory.

They returned to the competition in 1981 “mainly as a way of helping Willie Miller complete a suspension” according to a report in the Press and Journal.

On their return, Aberdeen made it to the final where they were due to face Buckie Thistle.

There was “a long and heated argument” over the date of the cup final with Aberdeen keen to play the match on Monday, April 13. Buckie were opposed to the date and wanted the match played at a weekend as had been tradition.

Jags secretary George Jappy said: “Many of our fans are fishermen and will be back at sea by Monday night. It’s not very fair.”

The final was eventually played on Wednesday, April 30.

Rather than use the competition to give youth or fringe players game time, Dons manager Alex Ferguson opted to field his first team squad in the final against Buckie Thistle.

Willie Miller, who was away on international duty with Scotland in a World Cup qualifier against Israel only two days before the final, played the whole match against Buckie.

A preview of the 1981 Aberdeenshire Cup final in the Press and Journal.

The Aberdeen starting line-up included Jim Leighton, Stuart Kennedy, Drew Jarvie, Willie Garner, Neil Simpson, Doug Rougvie, Mark McGhee, Joe Harper and Ian Scanlon.

Before the match Buckie manager Allan White said he was “absolutely delighted” that Ferguson had opted to name his first team as it gave the final “enhanced credibility” even though it would take “a little miracle” for his side to win the match.

But an upset was on the cards as Buckie were 1-0 up at half-time in the final, played in front of 5,000 spectators at Pittodrie.

Second half goals from McGhee (2), Andy Watson, Ian Scanlon and Andy Harrow earned the Dons a 5-1 victory.

In more recent times, Fraserburgh have enjoyed the most success in the tournament, winning six of the past 12 finals.

Inverurie Locos defeated Buckie on penalties in last season’s final but it will be Huntly and Banks o’ Dee who go head to head for the top prize this Sunday.

Huntly have won the tournament on seven occasions, most recently in the 1999-2000 season when they beat Deveronvale 2-0.

Dee’s only success to date came in 2021 when they beat Formartine United 4-1 in the final.

Some of the winning teams

 

Aberdeen’s Drew Jarvie holds the trophy after winning the Aberdeenshire Cup at Fraserburgh in 1982.
Ian Whitecross, managing director of Chivas Brothers (Aberdeen) Ltd, presents the Aberdeenshire Cup to Ian Angus after Aberdeen had beaten Fraserburgh 1-0 at Pittodrie in April 1983. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
The Peterhead team after beating Keith at Recreation Park to lift the Aberdeenshire Cup in 1984. 
Dons defender Alex McLeish receives the Aberdeenshire Cup from Aberdeenshire FA president George Rattray after Aberdeen’s victory over Peterhead at Pittodrie in 1988. 
Huntly FC celebrate with their fans after beating Deveronvale in the Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup final at Kynoch Park in March 1996.
The victorious Huntly side that defeated Deveronvale 2-0 in the Aberdeenshire Cup final in 1999. Image: Duncan Brown.
Aberdeen after winning the Aberdeenshire Cup final against Deveronvale in 2002.
The victorious Aberdeen team after the 2003 Aberdeenshire Cup final at Harlaw Park. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Deveronvale celebrate their 2006-07 Aberdeenshire Cup win against Inverurie Locos.
Buckie celebrate beating Keith 1-0 in the 2007 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at Christie Park. Image: Donna Murray/DC Thomson.
The Keith team celebrate after beating Huntly in the 2008 Aberdeenshire Cup final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle after beating Cove Rangers 2-0 in the 2009 final at the Haughs, Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Party time for Cove Rangers after beating Buckie in the 2010 final.
Joy for Deveronvale after winning the competition in 2011.
Fraserburgh celebrate their win against Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at Victoria Park, Buckie during the 2012-13 season.
Formartine United captain Craig McKeown lifts the trophy in 2013 after victory in the final against Inverurie Locos at Bellslea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh celebrate winning the cup in 2014. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie defeated Cove Rangers in the 2016 final at the Haughs, Turriff. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Formartine enjoy their win over Cove Rangers in the 2017 final. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Willie West holds the trophy after Fraserburgh’s win against Formartine in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

 

Fraserburgh defeated Formartine in the Covid-delayed 202-21 final. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee won the competition for the first time in 2021. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh were the 2022 winners after beating Formartine United in Turriff. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos enjoy the moment after beating Buckie Thistle on penalties in the 2023-24 final earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

 

 

 

 

