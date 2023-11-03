Camphill School Aberdeen gets glowing report: what is the secret to their success?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education
Education

Camphill School Aberdeen gets glowing report: what is the secret to their success?

Education at Camphill School Aberdeen includes beekeeping, soap making, woodwork and bike mechanics. Calum Petrie reports.
Calum Petrie
Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School Aberdeen, described the school as a 'home away from home' for youngsters with complex additional support needs. Image: Korero
Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School Aberdeen, described the school as a 'home away from home' for youngsters with complex additional support needs. Image: Korero

Camphill School Aberdeen is celebrating a glowing report after an unannounced visit by inspectors.

But what is the secret behind the school’s success? What is it that they do differently, and why does it work?

The special school, based across three campuses in Bieldside west of Aberdeen, was graded ‘Very Good’ in all four areas by the Care Inspectorate, who visited in August.

These were:

  • People experience compassion, dignity and respect
  • People get the most out of life
  • People’s health and wellbeing benefits from their care and support
  • Quality assurance and improvement is led well

Inspectors judged Camphill across three service areas – young adult day services, residential services, and children’s services.

One parent told inspectors that young people were at ‘the centre of all decisions’ at Camphill School Aberdeen. Image: Korero

Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School Aberdeen, said he was “thrilled” by the report.

“These results are a testament to our hard work, and we are delighted that the Care Inspectorate has recognised this.”

He added: “It’s important to us that we create a safe environment for our pupils where they are free to learn and develop through a variety of activities that they may not have had access to otherwise.

“Camphill School Aberdeen is a ‘home away from home’ for many and I am thrilled that this has been acknowledged.”

Pioneering Camphill School Aberdeen founded by wartime refugees

Camphill School Aberdeen is a charity set up by Austrian refugees who fled to Aberdeen amid impending war in 1939.

The school opened its doors in 1940. At that time, children with additional support needs were excluded from society.

The founders of Camphill School Aberdeen were led by the principles of Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925), the Austrian philosopher and educationalist.

Rudolf Steiner. Image: Shutterstock

These principles are the cornerstones of the Waldorf and Camphill schools which are now thriving across the world. There are more than 1,200 Waldorf schools globally, and more than 100 Camphill communities.

Steiner said: “We should not learn to teach out of any book, other than the one lying open before us and consisting of the children themselves.”

His theories – followed by Camphill School Aberdeen – involved integrating education and craft workshops with the principles of modern medicine, psychiatry and the circular economy, before they were widely recognised.

Camphill School Aberdeen was considered highly innovative at the time, especially when people with learning disabilities were often institutionalised.

In the more than eight decades since, the school has provided day and residential support to children and young people with disabilities in the north-east.

Camphill youngsters develop hands-on skills with ‘meaningful work’

The young people get to try their hand at things they otherwise wouldn’t get the opportunity to try. Image: Korero

Today, it offers a mix of day and residential services that integrate education, life-long learning and care.

The school supports more than 100 youngsters with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

They take part in meaningful work, develop life skills, build friendships and grow in confidence and independence.

The idea is that each person reaches their fullest potential, no matter how vulnerable they might appear.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “People regularly had fun and were able to be involved in a wide range of activities and interests. This included workshops in bike maintenance, pottery and felt making.

“People were able to see the tangible output from their work, for example, from creating a piece of art or a fully operational bike, which provided a sense of achievement and pride.”

One parent told inspectors: “My child is making more progress than we could ever have imagined, in a safe and nurturing environment where they were absolutely the centre of all decisions.”

Another told inspectors that their child is “learning skills and has opportunities he would never have had before”.

Inspectors were also impressed with the staff at Camphill School Aberdeen who “worked together well, in a positive and calm manner” and they found staff to be “approachable, helpful and friendly”.

A parent added of the staff’s relationship with their son: “They don’t just care for him – they care about him.”

Education includes beekeeping, soap making, woodwork and bike mechanics

There are 15 different workshops on site. Image: Korero

Set over 50 hectares of open space and peaceful woodlands among alpacas and horses, Camphill School Aberdeen’s services have developed significantly over the decades.

They now include an integrated nursery, primary and secondary school, which blends a therapeutic approach to education with the formal curriculum.

There are 10 residential homes, leisure and recreational facilities, alongside onsite medical care and 15 vocational arts, land and craft workshops.

Workshops include an organic farm and walled garden, traditional handmade candle making, beekeeping, handmade paper making, lino printing and art, traditional soap making, jewellery making, woodwork using traditional tools, felting, wool spinning, weaving using traditional looms, kitchen, bike mechanics and a zero-waste refillery and organic farm shop called Fruver.

The inspection report noted that the young people working at Fruver were “smiling and proud of the responsibility they had.”

An integral part of the shared-living community is mutual care and respect for each other and the environment, enabling healthy, sustainable lifestyles.

This includes growing their own organic produce, reducing waste, decreasing carbon emissions and practicing circular economy principles.

Sharing day-to-day life is also “really important”, the school told me.

Daily activities such as cooking, enjoying meals, laundry, and cleaning, as well as going on outings and celebrating events and birthdays, are therapeutic for the young people and ensure everyone makes a valuable contribution to the home.

All this creates familiar routines and natural rhythms – vital for young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs.

Big plans: The future of Camphill School Aberdeen

TV presenter Fiona Kennedy helps Alex Busch break ground on the new residential home at Camphill School Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Camphill School Aberdeen is aiming to raise £10m in 10 years as part of their Building Futures, Transforming Lives campaign.

This will allow the school to increase its capacity by 60%, ensuring more young people have access to their services.

TV presenter and musician Fiona Kennedy recently helped break ground on construction of a state-of-the-art, sustainable 11-bedroom residential home on the charity’s Murtle Estate.

It is expected to be completed by autumn 2024. The complex will include a zero-waste social enterprise called Murtle Market.

Tags

Conversation

More from Education

Councillor Martin Greig, Convenor of Education, Councillor Jessica Mennie, Vice Convenor Education and Ross Watson, Head Teacher, with pupils from Nursery and Primary 1 - primary 7 at Greyhope School and Community Hub. Image: ACC.
Pupils overjoyed during first day at Greyhope School following tearful goodbye to Walker Road
You sent us your Halloween pictures in your droves.
PHOTOS: Your Halloween pictures from the north and north-east
Jade and Gary Archibald, of Elgin. 'We were just burnt out and couldn't do it anymore,' said Jade. Each of the seven candles represents a lost embryo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin couple open up on fertility 'heartache' as soaring costs price more patients out…
Park Primary school in Invergordon which was hit by a devastating series of fires was one of the schools earmarked for replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
Trump masks: Popular in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Police officers, escaped convicts...and Donald Trump: Aberdeen's bestselling Halloween outfits
To go with story by John Ross. Invferness artist shortlisted for award Picture shows; Frank To. Inverness. Supplied by Frank To Credit Euan Anderson Date; 24/10/2023
Star Trek star portrait puts Inverness artist on shortlist for national award
Bullying is rife in north-east secondary schools, with many parents frustrated at a lack of action by those in authority. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Why is nothing being done about bullying epidemic in north-east schools?
The girl has been 'terrified' of going to school since starting in 2021, literally shaking with fear in the morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy mum pulls daughter out of school and looks to leave area after…
3
Students on the catwalk at St Margaret's School for Girls' cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
St Margaret's School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show

Conversation