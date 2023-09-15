Construction under way on Camphill School Aberdeen expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction under way on Camphill School Aberdeen expansion

The special school is aiming to increase capacity by 60% in the next 10 years.

By Calum Petrie
The complex will include a social enterprise selling organic produce and arts and crafts made by the students. Pictured are Ben Abel and Beki. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The complex will include a social enterprise selling organic produce and arts and crafts made by the students. Pictured are Ben Abel and Beki.

Camphill School in Aberdeen will soon have a brand new residential home as part of a major expansion.

In a breaking ground ceremony yesterday, the north-east charity marked a major step forward in its expansion plans.

It aims to open its doors to more children and young people with learning disabilities and complex additional needs.

Camphill School Aberdeen is based across three campuses in the west of Aberdeen.

It has provided day and residential support to children and young people with disabilities in the region since 1940.

Camphill School Aberdeen supports more than 100 students, but demand is growing

Camphill currently supports more than 100 students and is aiming to raise £10 million over 10 years to expand its capacity by 60%.

At a ceremony in Bieldside, TV presenter and musician Fiona Kennedy planted a tree to mark the breaking of ground on the project.

TV presenter and musician Fiona Kennedy plants a tree at Camphill School Aberdeen.
TV presenter and musician Fiona Kennedy and Camphill School Aberdeen executive director Alex Busch mark the occasion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Work on the state-of-the-art, sustainable 11-bedroom residential home on the charity’s Murtle Estate is expected to be completed by autumn 2024.

The complex will include a zero-waste social enterprise called Murtle Market.

It will sell organic produce, provide a refilling service, showcase arts and crafts made by students, as well as providing vital skills development and work experience for youngsters.

The start of construction coincides with the announcement of a significant cash injection of £250,000 to Murtle Market from Social Investment Scotland (SIS).

Camphill ‘vital’ when mainstream education isn’t feasible

Alex Busch is executive director at Camphill School Aberdeen.

“I’m very excited, and humbled to be breaking ground on this project,” he said.

“We had a few difficult years with Covid and everything going on but we’ve managed to secure funding so that we can start building now, which is pretty amazing.

“However, this is only the beginning – we still have some way to go.”

He added: “Many of the children and young people who come to us have struggled to thrive in mainstream education or have faced having to move to residential care hundreds of miles away from their families.

“We’ve also seen a huge increase in demand for our services in recent years. So we urgently need to increase our capacity, both for day and residential pupils.

“There aren’t many providers in the area, or north of here, that provide the specialised care that we do.

“What Camphill provides is vital for parents who want to return to work and be part of everyday society.

“And it’s vital for those young people to have opportunities to learn and develop and live meaningful lives.”

Camphill School Aberdeen executive director Alex Busch said it is vital the facility expands, amid rising demand. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Local celebrity helped kick off celebrations

Children and young people were joined by parents, staff, volunteers, and supporters at yesterday’s celebrations.

They took part in a series of activities including an exhibition where the students showcased the organic produce and sustainable arts and crafts that will be sold in Murtle Market, writing wishes for the new buildings, and pressing apples from their organic walled garden.

Aberdeenshire’s own Fiona Kennedy helped mark the special day by planting a silver birch tree near the site of the new house.

This replaced one that was lost during Storm Arwen.

‘Sending my son to Camphill School Aberdeen was the best decision I ever made’

Dawn Rowan, whose son Seth has been a resident at Camphill School Aberdeen for almost two years, said: “Accepting that a residential placement was the best option for him was the most difficult thing I have ever had to do.

“However, it has also turned out to be the best decision I have ever made.

“Since becoming a resident at Camphill, Seth’s development has come on leaps and bounds from where he was. And he has learned many new practical skills.

“The work they do at Camphill is invaluable for young people like Seth, and the addition of a new residential home will allow others with complex needs to receive the support they need.”

Construction of the 11-bedroom residential house is being delivered by contractor Ogilvie, with Burns delivering Murtle Market.

Murtle Market is due to open to the public in spring or summer 2024.

