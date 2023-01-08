Talking Point: The penalty for motherhood in the workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: The penalty for motherhood in the workplace

By Ellie House
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
From discrimination in the workplace to the staggering cost of childcare, working mums tell us what needs to change. Image: Shutterstock.
From discrimination in the workplace to the staggering cost of childcare, working mums tell us what needs to change. Image: Shutterstock.

When I was pregnant with my son, I naively thought I would return to work with ease.

I had no idea of the price I would pay for the motherhood penalty, or that by falling pregnant I was already set up to fail.

Not by my employer, but by a society which does not invest in early years childcare, or make it financially worthwhile to return to work.

The role of the stay-at-home parent is also deeply undervalued, with women pitted against each other for making different choices.

Every year in the UK, 54,000 women lose their job simply for getting pregnant and 390,000 working mums experience negative and potentially discriminatory treatment at work.

The UK has recently taken first place as having the most expensive childcare system in the world.

This isn’t just about the cost of childcare, nursery waiting lists or missing out on promotion.

This is about deeply entrenched attitudes to working mums.

Because when do we ever say the phrase, working dad?

I’ve interviewed two brilliant women, who also happen to have children, and found out about their experiences and the changes they want to see happen.

Alex White

Alex White is currently pregnant with her second child, and also has a son who was born two weeks prior to the UK going into lockdown.

She is the global marketing manager for Swire services, and delivered a talk at TedX Aberdeen called The Career Mother Gear.

Alex Whyte on stage delivering her TedX talk on motherhood in the workplace. Image: Michal Wachucik, Abermedia.

This is what she had to say.

“The initial response to my first pregnancy was really good, but that slowly trickled away.

“People stopped talking to me about my future; it was all about me going off, not about me coming back.

“That isn’t discriminatory in nature, but it gives this sense of dread.

“Am I protected?

“A colleague made a flippant remark by saying ‘I thought you were really career driven.’

“People have told me I’m really brave for doing the TedX talk and I get what they mean, but that also broke my heart.

“I was always told there was lots of opportunities, my career path was rocketing and there was lots of plans for me.

“These conversations just died when I got pregnant, I felt it almost immediately.

“You become the weather, people just ask how you’re feeling.

“I had to fight for opportunities, and all the hard work I had already done I had to do again.

“It felt like I had to prove myself again, that I was committed.

Alex Whyte believes that change can happen by talking about experiences, and challenging the language used surrounding working parents. Image: Michal Wachucik, Abermedia.

“I cannot help but feel I am being held back because I have chosen to have children.

“But no one says that directly, you have to shout and raise your hand.

“You can even have bias against yourself and not go for opportunities.

“There is no well-paid paternity leave, so there is no choice but for woman to go off work.

“There’s this rhetoric that women choose to take the time off, but there isn’t any choice in the first place.

“Someone once said to me, why did you have kids if you wanted to have a career?

“We never ask men that.

“I travel a lot for work and people always ask who is looking after my son.

“I have at least four male colleagues who are also parents but they’re never asked that question.

“I felt like I had to be at work long enough before having my second child, so no one could question my commitment.

Alex believes having children has impacted on her success in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock.

“Of course, when I announced I was pregnant again, it was back to square one.

“Written off immediately by individuals.

“It’s the social conditioning of how we see women, how we see gender roles.

“This is 2022, I would love to see people challenging that.”

Sammy MacDonald

Sammy MacDonald is an award-winning name in the beauty industry.

From running numerous salons to training the next generation, she juggles her impressive career with three children.

She believes discrimination is still rife, but change is coming.

Sammy MacDonald runs numerous salons across the city, and believes change is slowly coming for mothers in the workplace.

“I work away quite a lot with my job at events like London Fashion Week, and people have said to me ‘I cannot believe you leave your children for that long’.

“Yet nobody says a thing when a man goes to work offshore.

“People have always commented on how much I work.

Sammy MacDonald has been questioned over her career versus motherhood. Image: Shutterstock.

“My kids would say, why can’t you be like so and so’s mum.

“And I’d reply, I can easily stop work; but we’d have to move house, no holidays and no activities.

“My husband is very hands on, but even now if something happens with one of the children, I am predominately the parent who steps in.

“I feel that society is moving forward, and shared parenthood will be more common for the next generation.

“But with nine months maternity leave for women, and only two weeks paternity for men, that sets us up to fail.

“It still gives men that next step up the ladder.”

Raising the next generation

Recent ONS data shows that for the first time in decades the number of women leaving the workforce to look after family has increased.

For women aged between 25-34 years old, it has increased by 12.6% in the last year.

Mothers around the world have protested in the face of rising childcare costs and discrimination. Image:  Shutterstock.

The charity, Pregnant Then Screwed, was founded in 2015, and supports tens of thousands of women each year.

It was founded by Joeli Brearley, who was sacked from her job by voicemail two days after she told her employer she was pregnant.

Women encounter a multitude of barriers when trying to have children and a career, including being reliant on expensive childcare and a lack of access to good-quality flexible working.

To access support and find out more, visit pregnantthenscrewed.com or phone 0161 2229879.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take ‘bold and radical’ action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS (PA)
Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom
Pat Cullen with members of the Royal College of Nursing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nursing strikes will be largest in world, union warns Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with health leaders on Saturday (Alastair Grant/PA)
Sunak urges ‘bold and radical’ action from health leaders amid NHS crisis
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sunak welcomes ‘valuable’ talks amid doubts NHS crisis can be fixed by spring
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens
Aberdeen Women return to action in 2023 with a Scottish Cup tie against Hutchison Vale. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The Scottish Cup is the perfect chance for Aberdeen Women to start…
Burns Supper 1988-01-26 (C)AJL The congregation of North St Andrew, Aberdeen, all set for their Burns supper. Alan Steele addresses the haggis, held by Frank Bain, while pictured from the left are guest singer Alex Brown, the Rev. Gordon Haggarty, guest speakers Bob and Lorraine Rintoul and (front) Highland hostesses Kirsten Haggarty and Vivienne Rintoul. 26 January 1988. Used E.E. 26.01.1988.
GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years - hitting the ski slopes, a packed…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral…
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented