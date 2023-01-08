GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years – hitting the ski slopes, a packed Pittodrie and celebrating Rabbie Burns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Across the world the words of Rabbie Burns kick off the year with a wee singalong to Auld Lang Syne – and celebration of the bard continues throughout the month with the annual Burns Supper.

The month marks Burns Night on the the bard’s birthday of January 25 with many an ode to a haggis being held in the north-east throughout the years.

Away from Burns, our gallery of pictures from Aberdeen throughout the decades stretches all the way back to a Dutch royal visit of the RAF during wartime in the Granite City can be seen below.

In sport, we see a packed Pittodrie for January fixtures – and a snow-covered pitch as the Dons net against Partick Thistle in 1959.

The cold temperatures also get more people thinking about winter sport with images of skiing and ice skating sure to resonate with many.

What are your favourite January memories? Are you in our gallery below?