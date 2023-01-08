GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years – hitting the ski slopes, a packed Pittodrie and celebrating Rabbie Burns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years – hitting the ski slopes, a packed Pittodrie and celebrating Rabbie Burns

By Reporter
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
1988 - The congregation of North Church of St Andrew all set for their Burns Supper.

Across the world the words of Rabbie Burns kick off the year with a wee singalong to Auld Lang Syne – and celebration of the bard continues throughout the month with the annual Burns Supper.

The month marks Burns Night on the the bard’s birthday of January 25 with many an ode to a haggis being held in the north-east throughout the years.

Away from Burns, our gallery of pictures from Aberdeen throughout the decades stretches all the way back to a Dutch royal visit of the RAF during wartime in the Granite City can be seen below.

In sport, we see a packed Pittodrie for January fixtures – and a snow-covered pitch as the Dons net against Partick Thistle in 1959.

The cold temperatures also get more people thinking about winter sport with images of skiing and ice skating sure to resonate with many.

What are your favourite January memories? Are you in our gallery below?

 

1941 – Prince Berhnard of Netherlands visit to R.A.F. station Dyce. Picture taken January 25th 1941.
1959 – The Dons score a third against Partick Thistle at a snow-covered Pittodrie.
1984 – Girl Guides Patrol Leader Tracy Smith, 14, being presented with her Queen’s Guide certificate by District Commisioner for Albyn Girl Guides Miss Jean Park.
1987 – Dons legend Alex McLeish and his 5-year-old son Jon present a cheque for £1172.17 raised by staff at Legal & General for the Linn Moor School.
1992 – Jill Robertson with Stephen Paterson, 5, and Gary Stevenson, 7, at Stoneywood Ice Rink.
1985 – Dyce Academy pupils Julie Jones, Simon Bayliss, Joanne Travers and Fiona McClure hit the Kaimhill slopes.
1941 – Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands inspects servicemen at the RAF station in Dyce.
1959 – J Thomson and A Taylor in a table tennis doubles semi final against J Milne and D Sinclair.
1980 – A packed Pittodrie watch on as the Dons march towards a Premier Division title win.
1967 – Apprentices turning lathes in the training section of John M Hendersons.
1981 – David Owens of Save and Prosper presents a cheque for £150 to Bridge of Don boxing club.
1986 – Students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture show arts ball mascot Artie-Arch some support.
1991 – Louise Mitchell, Paul Cuthbertson and Steve Roberts cross-country skiing in Braemar.
1992 – Co-ordinators Simon Cowan and Claire Broadfoot look over some of the items at the Gray’s School of Art exhibition.

