Mairi’s mesmerising macro photographs bring nature to life in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Mairi’s mesmerising macro photographs bring nature to life in the north-east

By Neil Drysdale
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:35 am
Mairi Grant has taken many stunning images of nature in miniature. All images courtesy of Mairi Grant.
Mairi Grant has taken many stunning images of nature in miniature. All images courtesy of Mairi Grant.

Mairi Grant’s eyes light up whenever she starts talking about the joys of nature and the creatures of all shapes and sizes which are living in her photography studio.

Ever since she was a child and took possession of her first camera at the age of 11, this redoubtable north-east woman has been pointing her lens in a million different directions and discovering new treasures with the enthusiasm of David Attenborough if he was living in Turriff, spoke Doric and was bringing up five children, including three teenagers, in addition to being a clinical counsellor and working with young people.

Sometimes, it’s hard to imagine how Mairi manages to combine these varied roles, but as somebody with her own photographic business, specialising in weddings, portraits, events – such as the Echt Show – and everything else from capturing stunning vistas of the Northern Lights over Banff to atmospheric sunsets at Fyvie Castle and puffins, gannets, starlings and turnstones in the Scottish countryside, she has her own motivation for bringing glimpses of wonder and magic into the lives of others.

Turriff’s Mairi Grant is an expert in macro photography.

As she said: “I started posting pictures on Facebook during the pandemic and people were looking at them from all over the world. I remember one day when I hadn’t put up a photograph and somebody from Australia contacted me and asked: ‘Are you alright?’ So I started to realise just how much these images meant to folk.

“It has been a tough time for so many in the last few years and yet there is so much beauty in the world. And one thing has led to another to the point where I am now organising workshops and people are asking if they can come along and learn a few tips. Social media sometimes gets negative publicity, but it has been the opposite in this case. Nature is a wonderful thing to get involved in, because you never stop learning.”

Small is beautiful in Mairi’s world

Mairi’s fascination has proved infectious in her own household, but here’s where her story veers off down a curious cul de sac. Many of her compatriots are perfectly happy to roam the fields, hills and coastlines which abound throughout the north-east, pointing their cameras at deer and squirrels, or mountain hares and a miscellany of birds, but precious few are enthusiastic about delving under the surface, examining wildlife in its most miniature forms, and filming tiny creatures at close quarters.

But that hasn’t proved any obstacle to Mairi and her husband Calum – who has been “hugely supportive” of her photography and other endeavours – as they and their family derive enjoyment from stick insects, praying mantises, harvest mice, jumping spiders, geckos, a bearded dragon and a rich collection of other bugs.

They are all looked after meticulously – and the needs of reptiles are different from rodents – but, once again, if this sounds like a rather unusual domestic set-up, Mairi regards it as the most natural thing in an environment where she can photograph them and create an abundance of photographs which are quite simply mesmerising.

I didn’t train to be a photographer

She told us: “I was interested in photography right through my teenage years and spent a lot of time out with the camera. This was a hobby which continued into my time at university and into my adult years.

“It was during the time when our children were young that friends suggested I should think about becoming a professional photographer and, soon afterwards, I did start taking photos professionally and this grew and grew over the next decade.

Mairi Grant specialises in macro photography, such as this image of three harvest mice.

“Although I didn’t study photography as a subject and instead opted for psychology and clinical counselling, I am qualified with the Guild of Photographers and The Society of Photographers as well as being a member of the Royal Photographic Society.

“In more recent years, I was asked more and more about doing workshops to help teach beginners how to get the best out of their photography, and after some persuasion from friends, I started running them around three years ago.”

All creatures great and mostly small

Mairi is a specialist in macro photography, which involves extreme close-ups, usually of very small pieces of wildlife and living organisms such as insects, in which the size of the subject in the photograph is greater than their size in reality.

She said: “It was during the Covid lockdown that I really discovered my passion for macro photography and my children and I found lots of new things to experiment with.

“People quickly became interested in the photos I was posting and asked if they could photograph the microbeasts, which led to the birth of the workshops I now run, allowing people from beginners to professionals to photograph something they otherwise couldn’t in the UK and learn a few tips or an introduction to macro photography.

“My love of nature extends back to early childhood and wildlife is perhaps my favourite subject to photograph, so it seemed like a natural progression to move to taking pictures of microbeasts, because my kids had owned various pet bugs such as praying mantises and stick insects all the way through their childhood, so it was from them that I got the idea of buying some more microbeasts to photograph.

“After all, we had had two decades’ experience of looking after them, so why not?”

The idea has attracted lots of interest

Many of the results of her countless hours with a camera speak for themselves; the little harvest mouse on a flower, the fragile ripples from a drop of morning dew, the gossamer-thin spider’s webs and the spectrum of colour in rainwater all testify to Mairi’s philosophy that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains.

Mairi Grant has captured nature up close and personal.

In recent months, she offered her experience and expertise to youngsters in the region and was impressed with their fledgling attempts, as were her social media followers. Indeed, it’s obvious she cares about far more than just her own family.

But she has also encouraged both her own children and her students to spread their wings beyond the latest computer game, TikTok fad or Netflix series.

These creatures have their quirks

Mairi said: “We acquired a few rescue reptiles in need of a loving home, so now we have quite a collection of jumping spiders, six praying mantises, three geckos, a bearded dragon and a few other bugs.

“All of our microbeasts live in their own purpose-built bioactive homes and we also have a small group of harvest mice, who are amazing to watch and have provided endless entertainment.

“It is an absolute pleasure owning these creatures, every single one of them is amazing and they all have different characters. It might be difficult for some to believe, but even insects and spiders have their own little personalities.

“The more that other photographers learned about us owning these creatures, the more the interest grew in them wanting to come and take pictures of the beasties and it has now become a very popular photography workshop which is attended by beginners, amateurs and professional photographers alike.

Nature has so much to offer

“My workshops have expanded to include landscape, wildlife and night sky sessions which have all been very popular, but the macro workshops have been the most popular, because people are astounded by the intricate detail we only find when photographing these little creatures up close.

“Even after all this time, I still think it is amazing to capture all the colour and detail not seen by the eye alone and share the photos with people who may never otherwise see such creatures. And when they do and are thrilled by it, I am thrilled as well.”

Mairi Grant also excels as a wedding photographer and has just won an award.

Mairi is now back working full-time with Children’s Services and she accepts that, for a while at least, the photography will have to be organised around her new schedule.

But the workshops will continue as normal, alongside her wedding and portrait photography – she has just won the Hitched.com award for wedding photography in Aberdeenshire and Deeside which she regards as a “lovely achievement”- and she insists she will still do her best to ensure she finds sufficient time to go out with her camera for leisure and as a means of relaxation.

Why wouldn’t she when the fruits of her labours are so dazzling? As she concluded: “Being in amongst nature is my happy place and the place I unwind.”

Further information is available at: www.mairigrantphotography.com

Mairi Grant is a successful macro photographer in Turriff.

Mairi’s tips for taking pictures

“Find a decent DSLR [digital single-lens reflex] camera. A good-quality second-hand one can be a great start and is all you need to get going. I always think that starting with a decent DSLR and really learning the fundamentals of photography is a better foundation than getting the fanciest camera which does a lot of the work for you”.

“The same can be said for lenses. Good quality second-hand is a good place to begin. Start out with a general landscape lens to get a feel for taking photos, then perhaps consider a macro lens to open up your options into macro or wildlife photography.”

Award-winning photographer Mairi Grant.

“Get involved in a local camera club to get tips from more experienced people or join an organisation such as The Guild of Photographers to gain valuable experience and advice from professionals and award-winning practitioners.”

“Find a friendly local photographer who would be happy to advise you or have you accompany them on photo trips or jobs. It’s a great way to gain experience – I personally do this quite a lot for newer photographers and they find it immensely helpful.”

Mairi Grant has just won a photography award for the quality of her wedding photos.

“Go along to photography workshops where you can be given one-to-one help in getting started and moving forward in your new hobby.”

“Most importantly, get out and about and enjoy the beauty of nature, the peace, the health benefits and the friendships that you will find along the way.

“Remember that it’s never too late to start a new hobby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, left, and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media over the Nicola Bulley case. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: It's very wrong to criticise woman detective's appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
YL 2502 07 PET PICS This is our cat called Wilson, Wilson is well known in our local village of rosehearty, he likes to wander to the pub, butcher, brownies, but mostly the local school, on school photo day, kids came home with photos in their bags and also this year we got one of wilson too. Julie Innes Rosehearty Aberdeenshire AB43 7NZ
Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of "tradition with a twist" in…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Craig and Jack Hendry are heading to the Spring Show with five cattle. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Keith brothers gear up for the first show of the year
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented