Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of ‘tradition with a twist’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of ‘tradition with a twist’ in Aberdeen

By David Knight
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:45 am
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

They say Pele’s favourite meal was a Brazilian-style chicken and crayfish curry called Xinxim.

I read it on a foodie website, so it stands a good chance of being true.

But if it was anything like the Brazilian curry on offer at the Bieldside Inn in Aberdeen, I can see why he loved it.

On the face of it, any connection between Bieldside and the Brazil football legend, who died in December, seemed unlikely.

But here it was, tucked away on the menu between prawn cocktails and sticky toffee puddings.

The Bieldside Inn.

It wasn’t what we expected to find on the route to Royal Deeside.

But, like a few things around here, looks were deceptive.

Their variation of Brazilian spicy curry, with chicken and coconut, was delicious.

It had a thick, luscious sauce to die for – fruity and savoury all at the same time, with deep layers of flavour.

It was so good that, when I ran out of rice, I used my side dish of Parmesan-flaked fries to mop up the sauce by dipping them in the dish.

I couldn’t resist; I was hooked on it – and I was tempted to ask them to make another dish of it to take home.

The Brazilian spicy curry was a huge hit.

The ironic thing was that I never intended to order it in the first place.

I arrived with my heart set on the “catch of the day” which was listed on the menu without any specific fish in mind.

It was whatever they snapped up at the market, I suppose.

But it was not to be, I am afraid.

When I asked the waitress to tell me more about the catch of the day – eagerly anticipating her answer – she replied: “Sorry, we haven’t got one today.”

She was apologetic, of course, but it was disappointing nonetheless.

You’d think that if something catastrophic had occurred – like the chef’s car had broken down or a flood in the kitchen – she would have explained the situation straight away without a second thought.

This would have been reasonable and understandable, but it sounded more like: “We’re not bothering today, sorry.”

The thing is, in my book, if it’s on the menu you’ve got to deliver day in day out.

Details like this matter whether they are part of the food or menu presentation.

But triumph often springs from the depths of despair.

As I discovered when I fell under the spell of BSC (Brazilian spicy curry) as my second choice – and never looked back.

The airy modern conservatory is home to the restaurant.

The Bieldside Inn

So brief disappointment had turned to delight with my curry.

The other thing which was deceptive about this place was that driving by you might think it’s just another little bar.

But this is where the Tardis effect from Dr Who kicks in.

The bar at the front opens out into a large, airy modern conservatory at the back which is home to the restaurant.

Bieldside Inn. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

I reckon this could cater for around 80 diners on a busy night.

On the midweek lunchtime we arrived, sunlight was streaming through the windows which made the surroundings even more pleasant.

In the distance, we could see the rolling Deeside country landscape from the conservatory.

Only a couple of tables were occupied at the time, so we virtually had the place to ourselves, but it enabled the staff to lavish all their attention on us.

The food

Despite the sunshine, it was a chilly day and hot warming soup was top of my preferred list as a starter.

My favourite Cullen Skink sat in a lofty position near the top of the menu, as befits its status, but I resisted the temptation and ordered soup of the day instead.

Luckily, I found it hadn’t met the same fate as “catch of the day” so I ordered the Scotch broth on offer.

I had a bad experience with an unseasoned soup recently so I was a little wary, but I need not have worried.

Cullen skink is always a favourite.

The broth was fully seasoned and the depth of flavour from the mixture of barley and vegetables was excellent; there was also a generous serving in the bowl.

The bread and butter which came with it was also striking in as much as the slices were so thick and delicious.

I asked one of the waitresses about the bread and she said it was baked here in the kitchen.

“The loaves are really big,” she added, and to emphasise the point she made a shape with her arms in front of her tummy like a very large balloon.

The prawn cocktail was an attractive starter.

Meanwhile, my wife was enjoying juicy plump prawns in her prawn cocktail starter, laid out attractively on a narrow plate with Marie Rose sauce.

She followed up with a nice-looking Caesar salad, with crispy bacon and croutons, but found the chargrilled chicken a little too dry.

The Bieldside Inn’s Caesar salad.

We rounded off with a pair of classics – sticky toffee pudding and carrot cake.

We noticed that the Bieldside Inn leans towards “tradition with a twist”, so a range of burgers on the menu seemed to show the importance of the family market, especially at weekends I would imagine.

The verdict

Finally, I have to add another quirky twist – it was the first time I had encountered floor-to-ceiling wallpaper in a gents pub loo.

Even though it was the gents, I sensed a female hand in this choice of decor. I was impressed.

All in all, we enjoyed a really nice lunch at Bieldside Inn with good food and pleasant staff.

It does what it says on the tin: it offers some lovely traditional dishes, with an exotic twist to surprise you here and there.

Classic sticky toffee pudding.

Information

Address: 37 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen AB15 9DB

T: 01224 867891

W: www.thebieldsideinn.co.uk

Price: £70.40 for two starters, two mains, two sides, two desserts and two coffees

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Restaurant Reviews

The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The…
A delicious spread at Number 27 in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Hearty and homely dining at Number 27 in Inverness city centre
Siam Cottage has been a staple of Aberdeen's dining scene for a long time. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Siam Cottage's Thai food continues to hit the mark in Aberdeen
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen
Every dish at the Rajpoot was beautifully presented and full of flavour. Images: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie lights up a cold winter's night with…
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…
Fishy delights at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
The steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented